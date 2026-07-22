The cycle is over. For years, cybersecurity followed a familiar pattern: defenses improved, attackers adapted, and the back-and-forth continued. Today, AI-equipped attackers are simply outpacing defenses. Most intrusions now bypass endpoint and malware-based detection entirely.

The CrowdStrike Global Threat Report estimates around 79% of attacks are malware-free, as threat actors rely on credential theft and DLL side-load techniques to bypass host-level monitoring. Perimeter vulnerabilities compound this exposure; firewalls and VPN gateway breaches climbed 19% according to the latest Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report.

Once an adversary gains access, breakout often occurs in seconds. Claude Mythos and similar models have further escalated operational pressure. These can rapidly discover and exploit previously unknown vulnerabilities, virtually closing the window from initial discovery to full compromise.

Security practices must adapt to prioritize rapid containment and post-compromise behavior analysis, and defensive capabilities now demand real-time detection that goes beyond host-level coverage. This is where multi-layered network detections come in, extending defense beyond the endpoint-but their effectiveness depends highly on the data behind them.

Network evidence strengthens detection

Endpoint, identity, and cloud platforms each offer a valuable perspective on corporate security. Host tools track processes in memory, identity solutions monitor credentials, and cloud environments log configuration changes. While each source provides visibility, these systems operate in isolation, leaving gaps in visibility that attackers can easily exploit.

Each tool sees only its fragment of the attack chain. Threat actors can compromise a workstation, leverage blind spots between endpoint and identity systems to hide credential theft, move laterally into cloud infrastructure, and exfiltrate data before the SOC is aware. That is why unified, correlated telemetry across these domains is essential to revealing the full picture.

Network Detection and Response (NDR), validates, enriches, and connects these separate signals using network data. Because it's collected out of band, the data remains immutable even when local agents go dark or when threat actors disable endpoint tools. And because it captures traffic across the entire enterprise, NDR provides vital context, recording every conversation, transaction, and data transfer, delivering the undeniable proof defenders require to respond.

For instance, when an identity tool flags an unusual login, network data verifies whether that account initiated unauthorized database queries. When an endpoint alert flags credential access, it helps validate whether the adversary attempted lateral movement.

Multi-layered detections build confidence in decisions

Most organizations already possess some form of network visibility, such as legacy intrusion detection systems (IDS), packet capture (PCAP) appliances, or basic NetFlow logs. However, these legacy tools operate in isolation, and most fail to match the speed that analysts need to respond to modern attacks. NDR replaces these fragmented, legacy tools.

Through the consolidation of signatures, packet analysis, and flow logs into a single workflow, NDR delivers a comprehensive suite of detections and capabilities that dramatically ease analyst cognitive load. Rather than search through an overwhelming volume of separate, uncoordinated alarms, defenders use multiple integrated network detection layers to establish certain proof.

Signature-based detection and threat intelligence: These provide rapid validation for documented exploits, catching known threats and historical malicious files with high precision, and detecting communication with established adversary infrastructure. However, to identify post-exploitation activity, modern automated toolkits require advanced behavioral and anomaly layers.

These provide rapid validation for documented exploits, catching known threats and historical malicious files with high precision, and detecting communication with established adversary infrastructure. However, to identify post-exploitation activity, modern automated toolkits require advanced behavioral and anomaly layers. Behavioral detection: Behavioral models identify adversary tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) regardless of specific files or exploit code. For example, they can detect suspected command and control tactics without reliance on specific indicators.

Behavioral models identify adversary tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) regardless of specific files or exploit code. For example, they can detect suspected command and control tactics without reliance on specific indicators. Anomaly detection: Anomaly detection flags structural variations from baseline network traffic, such as a workstation that suddenly behaves like an internal port scanner, identifies connections to a large number of previously unseen hosts, or exhibits connection patterns that indicate data collection.

Anomaly detection flags structural variations from baseline network traffic, such as a workstation that suddenly behaves like an internal port scanner, identifies connections to a large number of previously unseen hosts, or exhibits connection patterns that indicate data collection. Supervised ML models: These machine learning models excel at identifying patterns that are difficult to capture using signatures or rule-based logic, thereby extending coverage to threats that evade traditional detection methods. They can see indicators of compromise in encrypted traffic, identify malicious domains, and help uncover tunneling within the network.

These machine learning models excel at identifying patterns that are difficult to capture using signatures or rule-based logic, thereby extending coverage to threats that evade traditional detection methods. They can see indicators of compromise in encrypted traffic, identify malicious domains, and help uncover tunneling within the network. AI: Rather than deliver independent alerts that force analysts to guess at severity, advanced artificial intelligence engines correlate alerts across diverse telemetry sources and layers and map attacker behavior. This integration reduces confusion, tracks the complete kill chain, and builds confidence in operational decisions. With verified, correlated intelligence, analysts shift from validating alerts to rapid triage and containment.

To achieve this degree of operational clarity, security leaders must invest in full-lifecycle protection. This posture is predicated on advanced network telemetry that can surface adversary activity quickly enough to match the operational tempo of Mythos-class threats.

AI is only as effective as the evidence behind it

As a defensive layer, AI currently excels at threat triage, workflow automation, and incident summarization. However, the core rule remains absolute: garbage in, garbage out.

The efficacy of AI-driven security automation is limited by a "knowledge ceiling" determined by source data, not model selection. Even the most advanced models cannot overcome the limitations imposed by low-quality or missing data. Invest in the data; everything else follows.

Rich network telemetry gives AI the truth it requires to reach correct conclusions, accurately mapping enterprise exposure, reconstructing attack paths, and verifying whether exploits succeeded. Without it, AI tools can generate false positives, miss critical activities, and slow incident response.

Network traffic represents undeniable evidence of the enterprise environment. When AI is grounded in this provable data, it delivers security value rather than noise.

From data silos to unified defense

This network context is not a standalone solution; it requires integration and data enrichment from multiple SOC tools to achieve maximum impact. The true strength of this approach lies in an open data architecture and deep configurability.

When a platform supports open data standards, analysts can quickly correlate network telemetry with host and identity alerts. This seamless integration allows security teams to use rich network context immediately, which resolves ambiguous events and maps attack paths from initial entry to execution. Structured, accessible data ensures that incident response teams can execute precise containment before an intrusion escalates.

Key takeaways

The emergence of powerful autonomous exploit engines like Mythos necessitates an evolution in enterprise defense. In this landscape, security teams must evolve toward a defensive architecture with network data at the center to tie together otherwise disparate security tools and data. This integration provides the evidence and context that reduce blind spots and uncertainty. As AI becomes a core component of the modern SOC, the strategic value of network evidence grows exponentially.

Unified network evidence and comprehensive visibility ensure that human analysts and AI models work from the exact same view of the environment. This shared perspective replaces guesswork with clear, structured facts. This strategy consistently delivers three critical operational outcomes:

Improved detection quality : identify complex, multi-stage attacks that evade single-layer tools

: identify complex, multi-stage attacks that evade single-layer tools Faster investigations : use rich network logs to rapidly reconstruct security incidents

: use rich network logs to rapidly reconstruct security incidents Higher confidence in results: eliminate operational doubt and execute rapid threat containment

With a solid foundation of network evidence, organizations can turn their network into their most powerful defensive asset.

About Corelight

Corelight delivers network detection and response (NDR) solutions that accelerate threat investigations through AI-powered defense. By pairing comprehensive network visibility with deep behavioral analytics, the Corelight Open NDR Platform provides security teams with actionable context and evidence-backed detection. Security professionals can explore Corelight Network Defense or visit the Corelight website to learn how to defend the hybrid enterprise.