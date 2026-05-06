For nearly 20 years, we at The Hacker News have mostly told scary stories about cyberspace — big hacks, broken systems, and new threats.

But behind every headline, there’s a quieter, better story.

It’s the story of leaders making tough calls under pressure, teams building smarter defenses, and security products that keep hunting threats 24/7 — even when it’s hard.

Most of the time, this work is invisible. When everything goes perfectly, nothing happens. The world just stays safe, and no one notices.

Today, we want the world to notice.

Introducing the CyberStars Awards 2026

We are launching the Cybersecurity Stars Awards 2026, a global program that recognizes excellence across the cybersecurity industry and highlights outstanding work that often goes unnoticed. Submissions are now open, and companies, products, and professionals can apply via the official awards portal: https://awards.thehackernews.com/

We don’t just want to report the news anymore. We want to recognize the people behind it. This program is designed to highlight organizations and individuals making meaningful contributions to cybersecurity across innovation, execution, and real-world impact, and to give them a platform to showcase their work.

Why is this different?

One of the defining aspects of the program is its audience. The Hacker News reaches a global community that includes CISOs and senior security leaders, practitioners and engineers, and enterprise buyers.

Recognition through the Cybersecurity Stars Awards is not just symbolic. It provides visibility among the people who evaluate, select, and deploy cybersecurity technologies.

Each submission is evaluated through a structured and impartial review process designed to maintain fairness and integrity.

Award Categories

We have opened four main paths for you to be recognized. Whether you are a solo hero or a global giant, there is a place for you:

Cybersecurity Product / Service: Covers all areas of cybersecurity, including cloud, endpoint, identity, threat detection, application, and data protection. Choose the closest fit or request a new category.

Covers all areas of cybersecurity, including cloud, endpoint, identity, threat detection, application, and data protection. Choose the closest fit or request a new category. Cybersecurity Industry Solution: For solutions built for specific industries such as finance, healthcare, government, or critical infrastructure, with clear impact.

For solutions built for specific industries such as finance, healthcare, government, or critical infrastructure, with clear impact. Cybersecurity Company: For organizations showing strong leadership, growth, and consistent execution.

For organizations showing strong leadership, growth, and consistent execution. Cybersecurity Professional / Team: For individuals and teams driving innovation, resilience, and measurable impact.

How to Apply

We have made the process simple so you can focus on telling your story. Here is how to get started:

Visit the Awards Portal and create an account in seconds. Purchase nomination credits. Choose the most relevant category or categories to apply to. Complete the nomination form with details on your work, impact, and innovation. Submit your entry before the deadline.

For any questions or support, contact - awards@thehackernews.com

Key Dates

Submission Deadline: June 6, 2026

June 6, 2026 Winners Announcement: June 11, 2026

Why Does It Matter? Recognition in cybersecurity only matters when it is trusted. For vendors, trust drives credibility, adoption, and long-term value. The Hacker News has built its reputation on independent, reliable reporting for a global audience of security professionals. The Cybersecurity Stars Awards extend that same foundation to provide credible, visible recognition for meaningful contributions across the industry.

Apply Now

If your organization, product, or team is contributing to the cybersecurity landscape, this is your opportunity to be recognized.

Submit your nomination today: https://awards.thehackernews.com/

Submissions are open, and the deadline is approaching.