The hardest part of cybersecurity isn't the technology, it’s the people.

Every major breach you’ve read about lately usually starts the same way: one employee, one clever email, and one "Patient Zero" infection.

In 2026, hackers are using AI to make these "first clicks" nearly impossible to spot. If a single laptop gets compromised on your watch, do you have a plan to stop it from taking down the whole company?

What is "Patient Zero"?

In medicine, Patient Zero is the first person to carry a disease into a population. In cybersecurity, it’s the first device an attacker hits. Once they are "in," they don't stay there—they move fast to find your data, your passwords, and your backups.

What You Will Learn

Thisisn't a boring lecture. It is a technical deep dive into how modern breaches start and how to kill them instantly. We are covering:

The AI Phish: How attackers use generative AI to bypass your current filters.

How attackers use generative AI to bypass your current filters. The 5-Minute Window: Why the first few minutes of an infection determine if you'll be in the news tomorrow.

Why the first few minutes of an infection determine if you'll be in the news tomorrow. Zero Trust in Action: How to isolate an infected device so the "virus" has nowhere to go.

How to isolate an infected device so the "virus" has nowhere to go. The Recovery Blueprint: What to do the second you realize you have a Patient Zero.

Why You Can’t Miss This

Most security tools are great at finding "known" viruses. But they struggle with stealthy, custom-made attacks designed specifically for your company.

This webinar shows you how to build a defense that assumes someone will click a bad link—and ensures that click doesn't cost you millions.

Secure Your Spot – Register Now ➜