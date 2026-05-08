The hardest part of cybersecurity isn't the technology, it’s the people.
Every major breach you’ve read about lately usually starts the same way: one employee, one clever email, and one "Patient Zero" infection.
In 2026, hackers are using AI to make these "first clicks" nearly impossible to spot. If a single laptop gets compromised on your watch, do you have a plan to stop it from taking down the whole company?
What is "Patient Zero"?
In medicine, Patient Zero is the first person to carry a disease into a population. In cybersecurity, it’s the first device an attacker hits. Once they are "in," they don't stay there—they move fast to find your data, your passwords, and your backups.
What You Will Learn
Thisisn't a boring lecture. It is a technical deep dive into how modern breaches start and how to kill them instantly. We are covering:
- The AI Phish: How attackers use generative AI to bypass your current filters.
- The 5-Minute Window: Why the first few minutes of an infection determine if you'll be in the news tomorrow.
- Zero Trust in Action: How to isolate an infected device so the "virus" has nowhere to go.
- The Recovery Blueprint: What to do the second you realize you have a Patient Zero.
Why You Can’t Miss This
Most security tools are great at finding "known" viruses. But they struggle with stealthy, custom-made attacks designed specifically for your company.
This webinar shows you how to build a defense that assumes someone will click a bad link—and ensures that click doesn't cost you millions.
Secure Your Spot – Register Now ➜