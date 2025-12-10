Cloud security is changing. Attackers are no longer just breaking down the door; they are finding unlocked windows in your configurations, your identities, and your code.

Standard security tools often miss these threats because they look like normal activity. To stop them, you need to see exactly how these attacks happen in the real world.

Next week, the Cortex Cloud team at Palo Alto Networks is hosting a technical deep dive to walk you through three recent investigations and exactly how to defend against them.

What Experts Will Cover

This isn't a high-level overview. We are looking at specific, technical findings from the field. In this session, our experts will break down three distinct attack vectors that are bypassing traditional security right now:

AWS Identity Misconfigurations: We will show how attackers abuse simple setup errors in AWS identities to gain initial access without stealing a single password. Hiding in AI Models: You will see how adversaries mask malicious files in production by mimicking the naming structures of your legitimate AI models. Risky Kubernetes Permissions: We will examine "overprivileged entities"—containers that have too much power—and how attackers exploit them to take over infrastructure.

Why This Matters for Your Team

The core issue with these threats is the visibility gap. Often, the Cloud team builds the environment, and the SOC (Security Operations Center) monitors it, but neither side sees the full picture.

In this webinar, we will demonstrate how Code-to-Cloud detection fixes this. We will show you how to use runtime intelligence and audit logs to spot these threats early.

The Takeaway

By the end of this session, you will have actionable insights on how to:

Audit your cloud logs for "invisible" intruders.

Clean up risky permissions in Kubernetes.

Apply AI-aware controls to protect your development pipeline.

Don't wait until you find these vulnerabilities in a breach report. Join us next week and get the knowledge you need to close the gaps.

