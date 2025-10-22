TP-Link has released security updates to address four security flaws impacting Omada gateway devices, including two critical bugs that could result in arbitrary code execution.

The vulnerabilities in question are listed below -

CVE-2025-6541 (CVSS score: 8.6) - An operating system command injection vulnerability that could be exploited by an attacker who can log in to the web management interface to run arbitrary commands

(CVSS score: 8.6) - An operating system command injection vulnerability that could be exploited by an attacker who can log in to the web management interface to run arbitrary commands CVE-2025-6542 (CVSS score: 9.3) - An operating system command injection vulnerability that could be exploited by a remote unauthenticated attacker to run arbitrary commands

(CVSS score: 9.3) - An operating system command injection vulnerability that could be exploited by a remote unauthenticated attacker to run arbitrary commands CVE-2025-7850 (CVSS score: 9.3) - An operating system command injection vulnerability that could be exploited by an attacker in possession of an administrator password of the web portal to run arbitrary commands

(CVSS score: 9.3) - An operating system command injection vulnerability that could be exploited by an attacker in possession of an administrator password of the web portal to run arbitrary commands CVE-2025-7851 (CVSS score: 8.7) - An improper privilege management vulnerability that could be exploited by an attacker to obtain the root shell on the underlying operating system under restricted conditions

"Attackers may execute arbitrary commands on the device's underlying operating system," TP-Link said in an advisory released Tuesday.

The issues impact the following product models and versions -

ER8411 < 1.3.3 Build 20251013 Rel.44647

ER7412-M2 < 1.1.0 Build 20251015 Rel.63594

ER707-M2 < 1.3.1 Build 20251009 Rel.67687

ER7206 < 2.2.2 Build 20250724 Rel.11109

ER605 < 2.3.1 Build 20251015 Rel.78291

ER706W < 1.2.1 Build 20250821 Rel.80909

ER706W-4G < 1.2.1 Build 20250821 Rel.82492

ER7212PC < 2.1.3 Build 20251016 Rel.82571

G36 < 1.1.4 Build 20251015 Rel.84206

G611 < 1.2.2 Build 20251017 Rel.45512

FR365 < 1.1.10 Build 20250626 Rel.81746

FR205 < 1.0.3 Build 20251016 Rel.61376

FR307-M2 < 1.2.5 Build 20251015 Rel.76743

While TP-Link makes no mention of the flaws being exploited in the wild, it's advised that users move quickly to download and update to the latest firmware to fix the vulnerabilities.

"Check the configurations of the device after the firmware upgrade to ensure that all settings remain accurate, secure, and aligned with their intended preferences," it added.

It also noted in a disclaimer that it cannot bear any responsibility for any consequences that may arise if the aforementioned recommended actions are not adhered to.