Most businesses don't make it past their fifth birthday - studies show that roughly 50% of small businesses fail within the first five years. So when KNP Logistics Group (formerly Knights of Old) celebrated more than a century and a half of operations, it had mastered the art of survival. For 158 years, KNP adapted and endured, building a transport business that operated 500 trucks across the UK. But in June 2025, one easily guessed password brought down the company in a matter of days.

The Northamptonshire-based firm fell victim to the Akira ransomware group after hackers gained access by guessing an employee's weak password. Attackers didn't need a sophisticated phishing campaign or a zero-day exploit - all they needed was a password so simple that cybercriminals could guess it correctly.

When basic security fails, everything falls

No matter what advanced security mechanisms your organization has in place, everything falls if basic security measures fail. In the KNP attack, Akira targeted the company's internet-facing systems, found an employee credential without multi-factor authentication, and guessed the password. Once inside, they deployed their ransomware payload across the company's entire digital infrastructure.

But the hackers didn't stop at encrypting critical business data. They also destroyed KNP's backups and disaster recovery systems, ensuring that the company had no path to recovery without paying their ransom. The criminals demanded an estimated £5 million - money the transport company didn't have.

KNP had industry-standard IT compliance and cyber-attack insurance, but none of these protections were enough to keep the organization going. Operations came to a standstill. Every truck was sidelined. All business data remained locked away. The cyber crisis team brought in by insurers described it as "the worst-case scenario" for any organization. Within weeks, KNP entered administration, and 700 employees lost their jobs.

The password problem persists

KNP's story illustrates a weakness that continues to plague organizations across the globe. Research from Kaspersky analyzing 193 million compromised passwords found that 45% could be cracked by hackers within a minute. And when attackers can simply guess or quickly crack credentials, even the most established businesses become vulnerable. Individual security lapses can have organization-wide consequences that extend far beyond the person who chose "Password123" or left their birthday as their login credential.

Beyond financial damage

KNP's collapse demonstrates that ransomware attacks create consequences far beyond an immediate financial loss. Seven hundred families lost their primary income source. A company with nearly two centuries of history disappeared overnight. And Northamptonshire's economy lost a significant employer and service provider.

For companies that survive ransomware attacks, reputational damage often compounds the initial blow. Organizations face ongoing scrutiny from customers, partners, and regulators who question their security practices. Stakeholders seek accountability for data breaches and operational failures, leading to legal liabilities.

The UK's growing ransomware crisis

KNP joins an estimated 19,000 UK businesses that suffered ransomware attacks last year, according to government surveys. High-profile victims have included major retailers like M&S, Co-op, and Harrods, demonstrating that no organization is too large or established to be targeted.

It's only getting easier. Criminal gangs have lowered the barrier to entry by offering ransomware-as-a-service platforms and social engineering tactics that don't require advanced technical skills. Attackers now routinely call IT helpdesks to trick their way into corporate systems, exploiting human psychology rather than software vulnerabilities.

Industry research suggests the typical UK ransom demand reaches approximately £4 million, with about one-third of companies choosing to pay rather than risk total business loss. But payment doesn't guarantee data recovery or prevent future attacks - it simply funds criminal operations that target other organizations.

Building resilient defenses

The KNP incident highlights that security controls are your organization's most critical defense against ransomware. When a single weak credential can destroy decades (or centuries) of business operations, you can't afford to treat password security as an afterthought. To build resilient defenses, you should:

Implement strong password policies: Your first defense is strong password policies, backed by breached password detection. You can significantly reduce the risk of successful credential attacks by blocking weak and commonly compromised passwords while enforcing the creation of long, complex passphrases.

Enable multi-factor authentication: Even when passwords are compromised, additional authentication factors can prevent unauthorized access to critical systems. KNP's lack of MFA on internet-facing systems allowed attackers to walk through an open door once they guessed the initial credentials.

Implement zero-trust architecture and least privilege access controls: Beyond password and authentication protections, you need to limit what attackers can do if they get inside your network. Zero-trust architectures assume compromise and verify every access request, regardless of the user's location or previous authentication status. Least privilege access controls work hand-in-hand with this approach, limiting lateral movement within networks and ensuring that a single breached account cannot unlock every organizational resource.

Perform regular backup testing and recovery: Your organization must ensure its backup systems remain isolated from primary networks and regularly test restoration procedures. When ransomware strikes, functional backups often determine whether a company survives or follows KNP into administration.

If the destruction of a 158-year-old company by a single guessed password gives you an awful feeling in the pit of your stomach, it should: cybersecurity failures have real-world consequences. Investing in security controls today costs far less than rebuilding a business from scratch - if rebuilding is an option.

