Quantum computing and AI working together will bring incredible opportunities. Together, the technologies will help us extend innovation further and faster than ever before. But, imagine the flip side, waking up to news that hackers have used a quantum computer to crack your company's encryption overnight, exposing your most sensitive data, rendering much of it untrustworthy.

And with your sensitive data exposed, where does that leave trust from your customers? And the cost to mitigate - if that is even possible with your outdated pre-quantum systems? According to IBM, cyber breaches are already hitting businesses with an average of $4.44 million per incident, and as high as $10.22 million in the US, but with quantum and AI working simultaneously, experts warn it could go much higher.

In 2025, nearly two-thirds of organizations see quantum computing as the biggest cybersecurity threat looming in the next 3-5 years, while 93% of security leaders are prepping for daily AI-driven attacks. If you're in tech, finance, healthcare, or any field handling big data, this isn't sci-fi—it's the storm brewing right now.

The Risk Hiding in Quantum and AI Advances

Let's keep it real: Quantum 2.0 is exploding with cool stuff like super-fast computing, entanglement for instant communication, and sensors that see the unseen. Throw AI into the mix, and it's optimizing and analyzing everything from quantum systems to drug discovery to evolving everyday tech. Sounds awesome, right? But here's the flip side—these technology breakthroughs are also widening the door for cyber bad guys.

Quantum computers could render much of today's encryption useless, while AI makes attacks smarter and faster. Experts warn that AI-powered attacks are already growing in sophistication, and many security leaders believe quantum computing will dramatically increase future risks.

I've heard from pros in the field sharing nightmare stories: AI-driven phishing fools 60% of folks, just like old-school tricks, but now it's GenAI making fakes that look too real. And quantum? It's not decades away—threats like "harvest now, decrypt later" mean attackers are grabbing encrypted data today, waiting for quantum tech to unlock it. Without the right defenses, sectors like finance and healthcare could face chaos, losing data integrity and facing massive fines.

The good news? Solutions are available now that can protect you for Q-day and today.

The Buzz on Quantum 2.0: Get the lowdown on how quantum computing, sensing, and comms are changing the game—and how AI supercharges it all for smarter systems. Why AI and Quantum Need to Play Nice with Security: Learn why crypto-resilient setups are a must, with tips on aligning innovations without leaving weak spots. Tackling Risks in This New World: Dive into managing threats in AI-quantum mashups, including how to spot and stop emerging dangers before they hit. Tailored Fixes for Your Industry: Whether you're in finance, healthcare, or critical infra, grab strategies customized for high-stakes data protection. Your Roadmap from Start to Finish: Walk through planning, consulting, rollout, and ongoing services to make resilience a reality. What Leaders Need to Do Right Now: Key moves for bosses to lock in long-term security and keep things running smoothly.

Meet the Experts

Dr. Michael Eggleston, Data & Devices Group Leader, Nokia Bell Labs: Leading advances in quantum tech and sensing.

Dr. Michele Mosca, Co-founder, evolutionQ & Programme Chair of the ETSI-IQC Quantum-Safe Cryptography Conference: Pioneer in quantum-safe crypto.

Donna Dodson, Former Chief Cybersecurity Advisor, NIST: Innovator in government cybersecurity.

Bill Genovese, CIO Advisory Partner, Global Quantum Services & Consulting Leader, Kyndryl: Strategist in emerging tech like quantum and AI.

, CIO Advisory Partner, Global Quantum Services & Consulting Leader, Kyndryl: Strategist in emerging tech like quantum and AI. Martin Charbonneau, Head of Quantum-Safe Networks, Nokia: Expert in securing networks against quantum threats.

With quantum threats ramping up, adversaries using AI for slicker attacks—and reports like the Global Cybersecurity Outlook warning that 47% of orgs fear GenAI-boosted bad guys, waiting it out isn't an option. Cyber resilience and agility isn't just nice-to-have; it's urgent, as quantum tech could reshape cryptography and pose risks sooner than we think. This webinar isn't fluff—it's your shield for the AI-quantum era, blending innovation with rock-hard resilience.

