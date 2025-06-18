Veeam has rolled out patches to contain a critical security flaw impacting its Backup & Replication software that could result in remote code execution under certain conditions.

The security defect, tracked as CVE-2025-23121, carries a CVSS score of 9.9 out of a maximum of 10.0.

"A vulnerability allowing remote code execution (RCE) on the Backup Server by an authenticated domain user," the company said in an advisory.

CVE-2025-23121 impacts all earlier version 12 builds, including 12.3.1.1139. It has been addressed in version 12.3.2 (build 12.3.2.3617). Security researchers at CODE WHITE GmbH and watchTowr have been credited with discovering and reporting the vulnerability.

Cybersecurity company Rapid7 noted that the update likely addresses concerns shared by CODE WHITE in late March 2025 that the patch put in place to plug a similar hole (CVE-2025-23120, CVSS score: 9.9) could be bypassed.

Also addressed by Veeam is another flaw in the same product (CVE-2025-24286, CVSS score: 7.2) that allows an authenticated user with the Backup Operator role to modify backup jobs, which could result in arbitrary code execution.

The American company separately patched a vulnerability that affected Veeam Agent for Microsoft Windows (CVE-2025-24287, CVSS score: 6.1) that permits local system users to modify directory contents, leading to code execution with elevated permissions. The issue has been patched in version 6.3.2 (build 6.3.2.1205).

According to Rapid7, more than 20% of its incident response cases in 2024 involved either the access or exploitation of Veeam, once a threat actor has already established a foothold in the target environment.

With security flaws in Veeam backup software becoming a prime target for attackers in recent years, it's crucial that customers update to the latest version of the software with immediate effect.