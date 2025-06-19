Most cyberattacks today don't start with loud alarms or broken firewalls. They start quietly—inside tools and websites your business already trusts.

It's called "Living Off Trusted Sites" (LOTS)—and it's the new favorite strategy of modern attackers. Instead of breaking in, they blend in.

Hackers are using well-known platforms like Google, Microsoft, Dropbox, and Slack as launchpads. They hide malicious code inside routine traffic, making it incredibly difficult for traditional defenses to detect them.

And here's the scary part: many security teams don't even realize it's happening—until it's too late.

Why You're Not Seeing These Attacks

LOTS tactics don't look suspicious at first glance. There's no malware signature to flag, and no unusual IP address to trace. It's legitimate traffic—until it's not.

Attackers are exploiting:

Common business tools like Teams, Zoom, and GitHub

like Teams, Zoom, and GitHub Shortened or vanity URLs to redirect users

to redirect users Trusted cloud services to host malicious payloads

In short, they're using your trust against you.

What You'll Learn in This Free Webinar

Join Zscaler's top threat hunters for "Threat Hunting Insights from the World's Largest Security Cloud"—a must-attend webinar revealing how stealthy LOTS attacks are detected and stopped in real time. Get frontline tactics to outsmart threats hiding in trusted tools.

You'll discover:

🔍 The latest LOTS attack techniques seen in real environments

🛠️ How threat hunters caught stealthy attackers hiding inside "normal" traffic

🚨 What trusted tools are being misused right now by threat actors

🔐 Simple, proven ways to improve LOTS detection and reduce risk

🔭 What's coming next: trends shaping the future of stealth-based attacks

This session is for anyone responsible for defending their organization—whether you're a security leader trying to stay ahead of evolving threats, a threat hunter sharpening your detection skills, or part of an IT or SOC team overwhelmed by false positives and stealthy attacks. If your company relies on SaaS apps, cloud platforms, or collaborative tools, you're already a target—and LOTS tactics are designed to slip past unnoticed.

Attackers today aren't trying to break in—they're blending in. By hiding inside trusted tools and platforms, they bypass traditional defenses and operate in plain sight. This webinar gives you rare access to real-world detection stories and techniques from experts who analyze trillions of security signals every day inside the world's largest inline security cloud.

Reserve your seat now to gain exclusive frontline insights, proven tactics, and smarter strategies that could save your team hours—and stop attacks before they succeed.