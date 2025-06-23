The United States government has warned of cyber attacks mounted by pro-Iranian groups after it launched airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites as part of the Iran–Israel war that commenced on June 13, 2025.

Stating that the ongoing conflict has created a "heightened threat environment" in the country, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a bulletin that cyber actors are likely to target U.S. networks.

"Low-level cyber attacks against U.S. networks by pro-Iranian hacktivists are likely, and cyber actors affiliated with the Iranian government may conduct attacks against U.S. networks," the DHS said.

"Both hacktivists and Iranian government-affiliated actors routinely target poorly secured U.S. networks and Internet-connected devices for disruptive cyber attacks."

The development comes after U.S. President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. military had conducted a bombing attack on three Iranian nuclear facilities at Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan. Trump described the strikes as a "spectacular military success" and warned of "far greater" attacks if Tehran does not make peace.

The Iran-Israel war of 2025 has triggered a maelstrom in cyberspace, what with hacktivist groups aligned with the two nations targeting the other.

In response to the U.S. military strikes, a pro-Iranian group named Team 313 claimed it took down Trump's Truth Social platform in a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack.