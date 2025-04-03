The rules have changed. Again. Artificial intelligence is bringing powerful new tools to businesses. But it's also giving cybercriminals smarter ways to attack. They're moving quicker, targeting more precisely, and slipping past old defenses without being noticed.

And here's the harsh truth: If your security strategy hasn't evolved with AI in mind, you're already behind.

But you're not alone—and you're not powerless.

Cybercriminals are now using AI not just to automate attacks but to customize them—tailoring phishing emails, cloning voices, manipulating data models, and probing systems for subtle weaknesses at a scale we've never seen before.

These aren't future threats—they're happening now. So the real question is: Are you ready to defend against them?

In our upcoming webinar, "AI Uncovered: Re-Shaping Security Strategies for Resilience in the Era of AI," you'll hear from Diana Shtil, Senior Product Marketing Manager at Zscaler. She'll break down what's changing in cybersecurity—and what you can do to protect your organization right now.

What You'll Learn:

How attackers are using AI—and how you can think like them

The latest threat trends you might not know about yet

Easy-to-follow strategies for securing AI use in your company

Why Zero Trust is key to staying safe

A practical approach to building long-term cyber resilience

Cyber threats won't wait. And learning after an attack is too late.

This webinar gives you clear, practical steps to prepare, adapt, and lead in the AI age—whether you're a security pro or a business decision-maker.

Register now for "AI Uncovered: Re-Shaping Security Strategies for Resilience in the Era of AI" — broadcasting next week.