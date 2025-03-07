Are you tired of dealing with outdated security tools that never seem to give you the full picture? You're not alone.

Many organizations struggle with piecing together scattered information, leaving your apps vulnerable to modern threats. That's why we're excited to introduce a smarter, unified approach: Application Security Posture Management (ASPM).

ASPM brings together the best of both worlds by connecting your code insights with real-time runtime data. This means you get a clear, holistic view of your application's security. Instead of reacting to threats, ASPM helps you prevent them. Imagine reducing costly retrofits and emergency patches with a proactive, shift-left strategy—saving you time, money, and stress.

Join Amir Kaushansky, Director of Product Management at Palo Alto Networks, as he walks you through how ASPM is changing the game.

In this free webinar, you'll learn to:

Close the Security Gaps: Understand why traditional AppSec tools fall short and how ASPM fills that void.

Understand why traditional AppSec tools fall short and how ASPM fills that void. Unify Your Security Approach: Discover how merging code insights with runtime data can help you prioritize risks and set effective, context-aware policies.

Discover how merging code insights with runtime data can help you prioritize risks and set effective, context-aware policies. Prevent Instead of React: See how a proactive strategy can reduce the need for expensive downstream fixes.

Seats are limited and this is an exclusive opportunity to gain insights that hundreds of professionals are already benefiting from. Don't miss your chance to learn from an industry expert and take control of your security future.

Signing up is simple. Reserve your seat today and get ready to transform how you handle application security. With ASPM, you're not just reacting to threats—you're preventing them before they disrupt your business.

Reserve your spot now and secure your edge in application security!