Ivanti has rolled out security updates to address several security flaws impacting Avalanche, Application Control Engine, and Endpoint Manager (EPM), including four critical bugs that could lead to information disclosure.

All the four critical security flaws, rated 9.8 out of 10.0 on the CVSS scale, are rooted in EPM, and concern absolute path traversal flaws that allow a remote unauthenticated attacker to leak sensitive information. The flaws are listed below -

CVE-2024-10811

CVE-2024-13161

CVE-2024-13160, and

CVE-2024-13159

The shortcomings affect EPM versions 2024 November security update and prior, and 2022 SU6 November security update and prior. They have been addressed in EPM 2024 January-2025 Security Update and EPM 2022 SU6 January-2025 Security Update.

Horizon3.ai security researcher Zach Hanley has been credited with discovering and reporting all vulnerabilities in question.

Also patched by Ivanti are multiple high-severity bugs in Avalanche versions prior to 6.4.7 and Application Control Engine before version 10.14.4.0 that could permit an attacker to bypass authentication, leak sensitive information, and get around the application blocking functionality.

The company said it has no evidence that any of the flaws are being exploited in the wild, and that it has intensified its internal scanning and testing procedures to promptly flag and address security issues.

The development comes as SAP released fixes to resolve two critical vulnerabilities in its NetWeaver ABAP Server and ABAP Platform (CVE-2025-0070 and CVE-2025-0066, CVSS scores: 9.9) that allows an authenticated attacker to exploit improper authentication checks in order to escalate privileges and access restricted information due to weak access controls.

"SAP strongly recommends that the customer visits the Support Portal and applies patches on priority to protect their SAP landscape," the company said in its January 2025 bulletin.