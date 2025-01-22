As GenAI tools and SaaS platforms become a staple component in the employee toolkit, the risks associated with data exposure, identity vulnerabilities, and unmonitored browsing behavior have skyrocketed. Forward-thinking security teams are looking for security controls and strategies to address these risks, but they do not always know which risks to prioritize. In some cases, they might have blind spots into the existence of risks.

To help, a new complimentary risk assessment is now available. The assessment will be customized for each organization's browsing environment, evaluating their risk and providing actionable insights. Security and IT teams can leverage the assessment to strengthen their security posture, inform their decision-making, evangelize across the organization, and plan next steps.

The assessment results in a report that includes a high-level overview of key risks, including insecure use of gen AI, sensitive data leakage risks through the browser, SaaS app usage, identity security gaps, browsing threats, and the use of malicious extensions and their permissions. The assessment report then drills down into each finding, providing accurate metrics and mitigation recommendations. You can find an assessment report example here.

An example of the Assessment summary page

Why Assess? Browser Threats and Risks

The browser is the nerve center of the modern workforce. It drives productivity, but also introduces risks. Some of the top risks organizations face include:

GenAI Security Threats : Employees may unintentionally share sensitive information, such as source code, customer PII, business plans, or financial data, with ChatGPT and other generative AI tools.

: Employees may unintentionally share sensitive information, such as source code, customer PII, business plans, or financial data, with ChatGPT and other generative AI tools. Data Leakage Risks : Browsers can serve as attack vectors, enabling attackers to exfiltrate internal files, emails, CRM data, and more. Employees might also upload or paste sensitive information into external websites or SaaS apps.

: Browsers can serve as attack vectors, enabling attackers to exfiltrate internal files, emails, CRM data, and more. Employees might also upload or paste sensitive information into external websites or SaaS apps. SaaS Security Risks : Shadow SaaS applications, including potentially malicious ones, can be exploited to exfiltrate data or infiltrate corporate networks.

: Shadow SaaS applications, including potentially malicious ones, can be exploited to exfiltrate data or infiltrate corporate networks. Identity Vulnerabilities : Weak credential practices—such as password reuse, account sharing, compromised or weak passwords, and using personal passwords for work—can lead to identity fraud and account takeovers.

: Weak credential practices—such as password reuse, account sharing, compromised or weak passwords, and using personal passwords for work—can lead to identity fraud and account takeovers. Browsing Threats : Social engineering and phishing websites can extract sensitive credentials or internal documents. Attackers could also harvest cookies and store browser data for malicious purposes.

: Social engineering and phishing websites can extract sensitive credentials or internal documents. Attackers could also harvest cookies and store browser data for malicious purposes. Risky Browser Extensions: Malicious browser extensions can track user activity, steal credentials, hijack sessions, harvest cookies, and facilitate attacks.

Is Your Organization at Risk?

The first step in addressing these challenges is understanding what you are at risk of. To help, LayerX Security provides organizations with a complimentary risk assessment designed to help them uncover and analyze their risk profile across areas of modern web and SaaS security that often go unaddressed. It is tailored to assess and report on their specific environment. This assessment provides detailed and actionable insights that can be implemented immediately.

Use this complimentary risk assessment to identify, assess, and address browsing and SaaS risks in your workplace. This assessment is helpful for organizations of any level of maturity, across any industry and for any number of users.