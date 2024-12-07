Cybercriminals know that privileged accounts are the keys to your kingdom. One compromised account can lead to stolen data, disrupted operations, and massive business losses. Even top organizations struggle to secure privileged accounts. Why?

Traditional Privileged Access Management (PAM) solutions often fall short, leaving:

Blind spots that limit full visibility.

Complex deployment processes.

Manual account discovery that's time-consuming.

Weak enforcement of least privilege access.

Gaps that let admins bypass controls.

These flaws leave critical vulnerabilities that attackers exploit daily. But it doesn't have to be this way.

In our webinar, "Preventing Privilege Escalation: Effective PAS Practices for Today's Threat Landscape," we'll show you how to secure your privileged accounts and stay ahead of threats.

What you'll gain:

Close Security Gaps : Learn to find and fix vulnerabilities in your privileged accounts.

: Learn to find and fix vulnerabilities in your privileged accounts. Actionable Insights : Discover proven PAS strategies to protect your organization.

: Discover proven PAS strategies to protect your organization. Cutting-Edge Tools: Explore the latest methods to reduce your attack surface.

We'll cover:

Complete Visibility : How to find and classify all privileged accounts.

: How to find and classify all privileged accounts. Activity Monitoring : Ways to track privileged user actions and permissions.

: Ways to track privileged user actions and permissions. Least Privilege Access : How to enforce Just-in-Time (JIT) policies.

: How to enforce Just-in-Time (JIT) policies. Tailored PAS Strategies: Adapting PAS best practices to your organization's needs.

And more!

This webinar is ideal for:

CISOs, CTOs, and IT Managers strengthening privileged access strategies.

strengthening privileged access strategies. Cybersecurity Professionals seeking up-to-date PAS insights.

seeking up-to-date PAS insights. Compliance Officers meeting security requirements.

If you're responsible for securing critical assets, this session is for you.

