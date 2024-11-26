When CVEs go viral, separating critical vulnerabilities from the noise is essential to protecting your organization. That's why Intruder, a leader in attack surface management, built Intel - a free vulnerability intelligence platform designed to help you act fast and prioritize real threats.

What is Intel?

Intel was created to fill a gap in the resources available for tracking emerging vulnerabilities. When one of Intruder's go-to tools shut down last year, the team set out to build a solution that would not only meet their needs but also benefit the wider infosec community.

Intel tracks the top trending CVEs from the past 24 hours and assigns each a 'hype score' - a rating out of 100, benchmarked against the year's highest levels. Alongside real-time insights, Intel features expert commentary from Intruder's Security team and consolidates the latest information from trusted sources like NVD and CISA, all in one place.

5 Ways Intel Helps You Stay Ahead

Keep on top of trends: Instantly see which vulnerabilities are gaining traction on social media, ensuring you're always aware of potentially high-risk CVEs. See what's trending today. Understand the hype: Intel doesn't just show you what's trending - it puts it into perspective. The hype score helps you quickly gauge and contextualize the attention a CVE is receiving. Expert human context: With analysis from Intruder's Security team, you can better understand the real impact of critical CVEs to assess whether your environment may be at risk. Centralized CVE insights: Intel streamlines your research by providing the latest information in one place, including risk scores, known exploits, and more. Real-time updates: Never miss a trending CVE with Intel's RSS feed, which delivers hourly updates straight to your dashboards.

Get Started With Intel

Start using Intel today to cut through the noise and focus on the threats that matter most. Check it out here.