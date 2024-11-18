IT leaders know the drill—regulators and cyber insurers demand regular network penetration testing to keep the bad guys out. But here's the thing: hackers don't wait around for compliance schedules.

Most companies approach network penetration testing on a set schedule, with the most common frequency being twice a year (29%), followed by three to four times per year (23%) and once per year (20%), according to the Kaseya Cybersecurity Survey Report 2024. Compliance-focused testing can catch vulnerabilities that exist at the exact time of testing, but it's not enough to stay ahead of attackers in a meaningful way.

Why More Frequent Testing Makes Sense

When companies test more often, they're not just checking a box for compliance—they're actually protecting their networks. The Kaseya survey also points out that the top drivers for network penetration testing are:

Cybersecurity Control and Validation (34%) – ensuring the security controls work and vulnerabilities are minimized. Regulatory Compliance (19%) – keeping up with industry standards. Cyber Insurance Requirements (15%) – meeting insurer demands for coverage.

Yet, the cost of traditional, consultant-driven testing makes this tough to do frequently. But here's the good news: automated network penetration testing can cut costs by over 60% compared to the traditional method. Now we're talking frequent, proactive testing that's actually feasible.

The Pain of Traditional Testing: Time, Cost, and Stale Reports

Traditional network penetration testing involves bringing in consultants who rely on manual processes and specialized tools. Not only is this expensive, but you're also dealing with their schedules, which can turn a test into a month-long process, start to finish. By the time the report is done, the network might have already changed or new vulnerabilities might have popped up—so much for "real-time" insights.

Given how fast networks evolve and how quickly new vulnerabilities surface, the usual compliance-focused testing just can't keep up. Companies want more frequent testing, but they need a solution that won't drain their budgets or get bogged down in endless scheduling.

Automated Testing: Faster, Affordable, and Always Ready

Enter automated network penetration testing: the answer to both cost and time woes. It covers all the bases for regulatory and insurance requirements, delivers results within days (not weeks), and can be done whenever needed. No waiting around, no juggling schedules.

Think of it this way: you can run a test today if you need one today. With automation slashing costs by over 60%, frequent testing is now within reach for most companies.

Frequent automated testing means companies can act fast on real-time issues instead of being stuck in scheduling limbo. It frees up time to actually test and improve security controls rather than managing consultant relationships. Monthly testing lets you catch and fix weaknesses before attackers even have a chance.

Conclusion: A Year-Round Security Mindset

Trying to keep up with today's cyber threats with an annual test is like trying to win a race on a tricycle. The threat landscape is constantly changing; last year alone, new vulnerabilities emerged almost twice a week! Frequent testing moves network security from a compliance checkbox to an actual defense strategy.

vPenTest makes it easy to protect your network year-round with an affordable, automated solution that meets compliance needs and enhances security.

Get Ahead with vPenTest

vPenTest by Vonahi Security is the leading automated network penetration testing SaaS platform, making pentesting easy, fast, and scalable.

Compliance-Ready – Meets requirements for PCI, HIPAA, SOC2, and cyber insurance.

– Meets requirements for PCI, HIPAA, SOC2, and cyber insurance. On-Demand Scheduling – Run tests as often as needed, keeping threats in check.

– Run tests as often as needed, keeping threats in check. Budget-Friendly – High-value testing at a fraction of traditional costs.

– High-value testing at a fraction of traditional costs. Fast Results – Complete assessments and reports in just days.

– Complete assessments and reports in just days. Real-Time Tracking & Logging – Monitor progress live, with all activities logged for transparency.

– Monitor progress live, with all activities logged for transparency. Enhanced Security – Integrate real-time logs with your alerting systems for stronger defenses.

Ready to upgrade your network security to proactive, year-round network pen testing? vPenTest is the #1 automated, scalable, and budget-friendly solution. Learn more about vPenTest today!