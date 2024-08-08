The Immersive Experience Happening This September in Las Vegas!

In an era of relentless cybersecurity threats and rapid technological advancement, staying ahead of the curve is not just a necessity, but critical. SANS Institute, the premier global authority in cybersecurity training, is thrilled to announce Network Security 2024, a landmark event designed to empower cybersecurity professionals with groundbreaking skills, knowledge and insights. Taking place from September 4-9, 2024, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas and online, this event promises to deliver unparalleled learning experiences and networking opportunities. ensuring accessibility for attendees across the globe.

A transformative highlight of this year's event includes AI-focused keynote led by Daniel Miessler, Founder of Unsupervised Learning and Creator of Fabric AI. In his keynote, "How to Run Your Security Program Using AI Before Someone Else Does," Daniel will explore how AI can be seamlessly integrated into security programs to optimize efficiency, readiness, and reveal actionable strategies to stay ahead in the evolving cybersecurity landscape.

For cybersecurity professionals eager to advance their careers, Network Security 2024 offers a unique opportunity to immerse in a rich learning environment. With 45+ specialized courses and 40+ GIAC certifications, all taught by world-renowned experts, attendees will dive into practical skills and insights that can be applied immediately, ensuring a real impact upon returning to the workplace.

The AI Cybersecurity Summit, scheduled for September 8-9, is yet another cornerstone of Network Security 2024. This summit delves into the latest advancements in AI in cybersecurity and features sessions on social engineering, deep fake development, and much more.

For the first time, SANS Institute will introduce three immersive cyber villages. These dynamic environments are designed for interactive, hands-on learning and collaboration, allowing participants to engage in practical exercises and simulations that mirror real-world scenarios. Attendees will test their skills in dynamic simulations and challenges such as Capture-the-Flag competitions and the Core NetWars Tournament. These events provide a thrilling platform for cybersecurity professionals to demonstrate their expertise and problem-solving abilities in a competitive setting.

In celebration of SANS Institute's 35th anniversary, all in-person attendees will receive an exclusive, complimentary Cyber Bundle. This includes a unique, 3-part add on to your experience: extended OnDemand course, labs, and content access following the event from the course Author, AIS247: AI Security Essentials for Business Leaders course, plus admission to the AI Cybersecurity Summit @Night event, further enriching the on-site learning experience.

Experience options are available both in-person at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas, NV, and live online. Secure your spot at Network Security 2024 today and take the next step in your cybersecurity career.

For more information about the event and to register, visit [SANS Network Security 2024 Event Page].