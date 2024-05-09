Cybersecurity and compliance guidance are in high demand among SMEs. However, many of them cannot afford to hire a full-time CISO. A vCISO can answer this need by offering on-demand access to top-tier cybersecurity expertise. This is also an opportunity for MSPs and MSSPs to grow their business and bottom line.

MSPs and MSSPs that expand their offerings and provide vCISO services will cater to SME requirements and concerns. By answering this market gap, they can grow their customer base as well as upsell to existing clients. This will lead to recurring revenue and increased profitability.

Developing and scaling vCISO services requires a well-thought-out plan. This will help guide you through the required processes, anticipate and overcome challenges and optimize resource use. To aid you, we introduce a comprehensive and actionable guide: "How to Scale Your vCISO Services Profitably".

The guide was developed based on the experience of industry leader Cynomi, who has helped hundreds of MSPs and MSSPs build and scale their vCISO offering to profitability. It includes real-life data from MSP and MSSP that have started a vCISO practice and scaled it to increase their profitability.

The guide covers:

The reasons behind SMEs' growing demand for vCISO services

Challenges when starting and scaling your vCISO practice

Best practices for building and growing a successful vCISO line of business

5 steps to making your vCISO practice profitable

Some example practices and steps include:

Building a core team of experts with diverse cybersecurity backgrounds. This team should include a range of experiences, but, with the right tools and technologies, does not necessitate an executive CISO. Automating time-consuming tasks to cut time and costs. Using the right automation tools can reduce report generation time by 80% and cut risk assessment times by half.

Standardizing new client onboarding with smart questionnaire templates to expedite the process and show value to clients more quickly - in weeks instead of months.

Use a vCISO platform that shows gaps in your client's security posture and leverage those gaps to offer complementing solutions while upselling additional services and products. e.

Combine compliance and security by following multiple regulations and security frameworks to provide comprehensive value.

This guide is your go-to handbook when developing or scaling your vCISO services, covering everything from initial planning to advanced operational strategies. By following the detailed steps and proven practices, you will be able to significantly increase recurring revenue, enhance upselling, and grow your client base. In addition, you will learn to cut costs through strategies like automation, hiring a more cost-efficient team and expediting processes. Together, these two financial rewards will significantly increase your margins.

Get the guide now to achieve business success.