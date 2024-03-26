The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) on Monday placed three security flaws to its Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEV) catalog, citing evidence of active exploitation.

The vulnerabilities added are as follows -

CVE-2023-48788 (CVSS score: 9.3) - Fortinet FortiClient EMS SQL Injection Vulnerability

(CVSS score: 9.3) - Fortinet FortiClient EMS SQL Injection Vulnerability CVE-2021-44529 (CVSS score: 9.8) - Ivanti Endpoint Manager Cloud Service Appliance (EPM CSA) Code Injection Vulnerability

(CVSS score: 9.8) - Ivanti Endpoint Manager Cloud Service Appliance (EPM CSA) Code Injection Vulnerability CVE-2019-7256 (CVSS score: 10.0) - Nice Linear eMerge E3-Series OS Command Injection Vulnerability

The shortcoming impacting Fortinet FortiClient EMS came to light earlier this month, with the company describing it as a flaw that could allow an unauthenticated attacker to execute unauthorized code or commands via specifically crafted requests.

Fortinet has since revised its advisory to confirm that it has been exploited in the wild, although no other details regarding the nature of the attacks are currently available.

CVE-2021-44529, on the other hand, concerns a code injection vulnerability in Ivanti Endpoint Manager Cloud Service Appliance (EPM CSA) that allows an unauthenticated user to execute malicious code with limited permissions.

Recent research published by security researcher Ron Bowes indicates that the flaw may have been introduced as an intentional backdoor in a now-discontinued open-source project called csrf-magic. The issue has existed since at least 2014 before it was fixed in December 2021.

CVE-2019-7256, which permits an attacker to conduct remote code execution on Nice Linear eMerge E3-Series access controllers, has been exploited by threat actors as early as February 2020.

The flaw, alongside 11 other bugs, were addressed by Nice (formerly Nortek) earlier this month. That said, these vulnerabilities were originally disclosed by security researcher Gjoko Krstic in May 2019.

In light of the active exploitation of the three flaws, federal agencies are required to apply the vendor-provided mitigations by April 15, 2024.

The development comes as CISA and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) released a joint alert, urging software manufacturers to take steps to mitigate SQL injection flaws.

The advisory specifically highlighted the exploitation of CVE-2023-34362, a critical SQL injection vulnerability in Progress Software's MOVEit Transfer, by the Cl0p ransomware gang (aka Lace Tempest) to breach thousands of organizations.

"Despite widespread knowledge and documentation of SQLi vulnerabilities over the past two decades, along with the availability of effective mitigations, software manufacturers continue to develop products with this defect, which puts many customers at risk," the agencies said.

To eliminate the entire class of threat, "developers should use parameterized queries with prepared statements to separate SQL code from user-supplied data," thereby ensuring that the system does not treat the input as executable code and interpreted as an SQL statement.