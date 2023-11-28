Identity and Access Management (IAM) systems are a staple to ensure only authorized individuals or entities have access to specific resources in order to protect sensitive information and secure business assets.

But did you know that today over 80% of attacks now involve identity, compromised credentials or bypassing the authentication mechanism? Recent breaches at MGM and Caesars have underscored that, despite best efforts, it is not "if" but "when" a successful attack will have bypassed authentication and authorization controls. Account takeover, when an unauthorized individual gains access to a legitimate user account, is now the number one attack vector of choice for malicious actors.

With so much focus on controls for prevention, the necessary detection and rapid response to identity-based attacks is often overlooked. And since these attacks use stolen or compromised credentials, it can be difficult to distinguish from legitimate users without a layer of detection.

In this session, you will:

Understand how the misuse of trusted identities amplifies risks

Learn how application detection and response fit into a comprehensive threat defense

Discover how tracking user journeys can drastically shorten the Mean Time to Detect (MTTD)

Delve into the power of automating behavior modeling and its transformative impact on security operations

Gain insights from contemporary cases where organizations have successfully implemented these cutting-edge strategies

Since modern identity threats can subvert traditional identity preventive controls, such as multi-factor authentication (MFA), monitoring the behavior of identities in a consistent and context-aware manner enables early detection when credentials have been compromised.

Adam Koblentz, Field CTO of RevealSecurity, has consulted with hundreds of organizations on identity threats and countermeasures, and will walk you through practical approaches and new strategies to close the gap on threat detection. This webinar will provide you with the best practices to automate the analysis of user and entity behavior within applications, detect anomalies that are indicators of a privileged user account take over, and apply to rapid response to stop breaches before they lead to data theft, data loss or other negative consequences.

