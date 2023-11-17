The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) on Thursday added three security flaws to its Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEV) catalog based on evidence of active exploitation in the wild.

The vulnerabilities are as follows -

CVE-2023-36584 (CVSS score: 5.4) - Microsoft Windows Mark-of-the-Web (MotW) Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability

(CVSS score: 5.4) - Microsoft Windows Mark-of-the-Web (MotW) Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2023-1671 (CVSS score: 9.8) - Sophos Web Appliance Command Injection Vulnerability

(CVSS score: 9.8) - Sophos Web Appliance Command Injection Vulnerability CVE-2023-2551 (CVSS score: 8.8) - Oracle Fusion Middleware Unspecified Vulnerability

CVE-2023-1671 relates to a critical pre-auth command injection vulnerability that allows for the execution of arbitrary code. CVE-2023-2551 is a flaw in the WLS Core Components that allows an unauthenticated attacker with network access to compromise the WebLogic Server.

There are currently no public reports documenting in-the-wild attacks leveraging the two flaws.

On the other hand, the addition of CVE-2023-36584 to the KEV catalog is based on a report from Palo Alto Networks Unit 42 earlier this week, which detailed spear-phishing attacks mounted by pro-Russian APT group known as Storm-0978 (aka RomCom or Void Rabisu) targeting groups supporting Ukraine's admission into NATO in July 2023.

CVE-2023-36584, patched by Microsoft as part of October 2023 security updates, is said to have been used alongside CVE-2023-36884, a Windows remote code execution vulnerability addressed in July, in an exploit chain to deliver PEAPOD, an updated version of RomCom RAT.

In light of active exploitation, federal agencies are recommended to apply the fixes by December 7, 2023, to secure their networks against potential threats.

Fortinet Discloses Critical Command Injection Bug in FortiSIEM

The development comes as Fortinet is alerting customers of a critical command injection vulnerability in FortiSIEM report server (CVE-2023-36553, CVSS score: 9.3) that could be exploited by attackers to execute arbitrary commands.

CVE-2023-36553 has been described as a variant of CVE-2023-34992 (CVSS score: 9.7), a similar flaw in the same product that was remediated by Fortinet in early October 2023.

"An improper neutralization of special elements used in an OS command vulnerability [CWE-78] in FortiSIEM report server may allow a remote unauthenticated attacker to execute unauthorized commands via crafted API requests," the company said in an advisory this week.

The vulnerability, which impacts FortiSIEM versions 4.7, 4.9, 4.10, 5.0, 5.1, 5.2, 5.3, and 5.4, has been fixed in versions 7.1.0, 7.0.1, 6.7.6, 6.6.4, 6.5.2, 6.4.3, or later.