Modern web app development relies on cloud infrastructure and containerization. These technologies scale on demand, handling millions of daily file transfers – it's almost impossible to imagine a world without them. However, they also introduce multiple attack vectors that exploit file uploads when working with public clouds, vulnerabilities in containers hosting web applications, and many other persistent threats.

We surveyed organizations responsible for securing critical web applications used by healthcare, financial services, technology, and other critical infrastructure verticals to learn how they tackle the most destructive threats and summarized our findings in the OPSWAT 2023 State of Web Application Security Report. The survey report revealed that:

97% of organizations use or will deploy containers in their web hosting environments.

75% use cloud storage access solutions and want to prevent malware, secure sensitive data, and mitigate security compliance risks.

94% connect to other storage services and are interested in stopping malicious files from infecting your storage.

Yet only 2% of organizations feel confident with current security strategies.

In this webinar, join our panel of web application security experts as they expand on the insights gathered while protecting the world's most critical applications.

Our experts will also share five must-know web application security insights, including:

Webinar: 5 Must-Know Trends Impacting AppSec Join the Webinar

The leap to cloud infrastructure, how to elevate security without hindering performance. Platforms like Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services, and Google Cloud Platform are ubiquitous for hosting web applications. However, embracing public cloud hosting without implementing the requisite security measures exposes applications to data breaches. Containerization security risks, why you need to fortify your builds. Despite significant advantages, containers may bring additional security risks. Malware or vulnerabilities hidden in containers hosting web applications can disrupt business, risk customer data, and lead to compliance violations. Strategies to secure file storage while defeating persistent threats and achieving security compliance. You must check files for malware and sensitive data to prevent breaches and ensure compliance. Our panel will outline pitfalls and tools you can use to avoid costly and embarrassing data leaks. Best practices to secure your software supply chain by locking down every stage of the dev lifecycle. Organizations must implement automated tools, services, and standards that enable teams to securely develop, secure, deploy, and operate applications. Proven technologies to prevent file-borne and zero-day malware by disarming threats at the perimeter. Despite most organizations increasing their security budgets, most only use five or fewer AV engines to detect malicious files. Surprisingly, very few disarm files with potentially dangerous payloads with Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) technology.

Join our panel of cybersecurity veterans Emo Gokay, Multi-Cloud Security Engineer at EY Technologies and George Prichici, VP of Products at OPSWAT, as they share insights and strategies gathered from the frontlines of securing critical infrastructure from advanced and persistent malware.

Register now to walk away with five key web application security insights and strategies.