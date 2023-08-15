Is your organization constantly under threat from credential phishing? Even with comprehensive security awareness training, many employees still fall victim to credential phishing scams.

The result? Cybercriminals gaining immediate and unhindered access to sensitive data, email accounts, and other applications. But what if you could outsmart these criminals and protect your organization?

Join Graham Cluley, renowned cybersecurity expert and host of the Smashing Security podcast, and Mike Britton, CISO at Abnormal Security, for an illuminating webinar that delves into the world of credential phishing and offers actionable insights.

What Will You Learn?

Understanding the Lure: How attackers manipulate victims into submitting credentials, employing tactics such as generative AI.

How attackers manipulate victims into submitting credentials, employing tactics such as generative AI. Why Victims Fall for the Trap: A detailed look at why security awareness training may not always succeed in preventing employees from taking the bait.

A detailed look at why security awareness training may not always succeed in preventing employees from taking the bait. Effective Strategies to Combat Threats: Comprehensive guidance on dealing with malicious actors once they've gained access.

Comprehensive guidance on dealing with malicious actors once they've gained access. Essential Tools to Counter Phishing: An introduction to tools that are crucial for preventing phishing problems before you're ensnared in murky waters.

Why Should You Attend?

The webinar offers practical insights into an area that continues to vex even the most security-conscious organizations. The combination of Graham Cluley's expertise in cybersecurity and Mike Britton's experience in tackling threats makes this a must-attend for anyone serious about fortifying their organization's defenses.

Cybercriminals are constantly evolving, but you can stay ahead of the game by learning from some of the best minds in the industry.

Don't Miss Out!

SAVE YOUR SEAT Catching the Catphish: Graham Cluley on the Impact of Credential Phishing Are your employees putting your business at risk? Learn how to outsmart cybercriminals with Graham Cluley and Mike Britton. Register Here

The threats are real and immediate, but the solutions are within your reach. Join us to gain the knowledge and tools needed to face these challenges head-on.

Mark your calendar for 22 August, 2023. Save your spot and empower yourself and your organization to effectively catch the "catphish" before it's too late.

Take a stand against credential phishing. Learn, adapt, and protect. Catch the catphish before it catches you.