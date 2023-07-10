Brick-and-mortar retailers and e-commerce sellers may be locked in a fierce battle for market share, but one area both can agree on is the need to secure their SaaS stack. From communications tools to order management and fulfillment systems, much of today's critical retail software lives in SaaS apps in the cloud. Securing those applications is crucial to ongoing operations, chain management, and business continuity.

Breaches in retail send out seismic shockwaves. Ten years later, many still remember one national retailer that had 40 million credit card records stolen. Those attacks have continued. According to Verizon's Data Breach Investigations Report, last year saw 629 cybersecurity incidents in the sector. Clearly, retailers must take concrete steps to secure their SaaS stack.

And yet, securing applications is complicated. Retailers tend to have multiple tenants of apps, which leads to confusion over which instances of the application were already secured and which are vulnerable to attack. They also have high employee turnover rates, and must quickly deprovision employees as they move on to other opportunities.

Multiple App Instances

Retailers tend to use multiple tenants of the same app to manage different regions within the chain and different product lines across the chain. Consider a scenario where a retailer has fifty different instances of their CRM or ticketing system. Each tenant must be independently secured, following the retailer's guidelines.

While some instances of that application are undoubtedly secure, others present themselves more as a black hole, where no one in the company really knows what's happening. Some instances may have SSO, require MFA, and provide limited role-based access, while other instances may allow all users to login locally with only a single factor.

A Wrench in Operations

When most organizations discuss SaaS security, the concern is on protecting data. While that holds true for retailers as well, many retailers have tied their operations to SaaS apps. ServiceNow has reimagined retail experience, enabling retailers to better solve issues, manage their supply chains, and streamline operations.

Risks in apps like these would be catastrophic for a retailer. They could lose visibility and control of their entire supply chain, ordering system, and franchise support platform. This isn't an inconvenience; now that many retailers have completed their digital transformation they must make securing the applications powering operations a top priority.

Controlling Access Governance in a High Turnover Industry

According to the US Chamber of Commerce, nearly 70% of all retail jobs are unfilled, and surveys indicate that 74% of retail workers are planning to switch jobs this year. Those numbers indicate a transient workforce that needs rapid onboarding and even faster deprovisioning from company SaaS applications.

Many of these processes are automated. However, SaaS applications that are not integrated with the company's Identity Provider (IdP) software retain the employee's access to those apps. Additionally, employees with local access to apps often lose the ability to login with SSO but are still able to directly enter applications.

As part of any retail SaaS security program, attention must be paid to former employees. Revoking access immediately helps reduce the likelihood of data leaks, breaches, and other cyber attacks.

Protecting the Full Retail SaaS Stack

SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) enables companies to quantify the risk to their SaaS applications and take the steps needed to secure the stack. SSPMs monitor each tenant of an application independently in one single pane of glass, enabling security teams to identify under-protected applications and take the steps needed to prevent unauthorized access. To further enhance security, SSPMs help users find the most secure tenant and use it as a baseline for securing the other tenants.

SSPMs also monitor users. It can search users to identify those that need to be deprovisioned, and guide the security team on how to best remove access. Meanwhile, SSPMs threat detection capabilities can issue an alert when threat actors have breached the application.

By implementing an SSPM program, retailers can control and protect their SaaS stack, and take advantage of the benefits that come from their digital transformation.

