Cybersecurity is constantly evolving, but complexity can give hostile actors an advantage. To stay ahead of current and future attacks, it's essential to simplify and reframe your defenses. Zscaler Deception is a state-of-the-art next-generation deception technology seamlessly integrated with the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. It creates a hostile environment for attackers and enables you to track the entire attack sequence.

We're hosting a session where we'll demonstrate how you can set up Zscaler Deception to detect advanced attacks, investigate threats, and contain them. Join us to learn about the latest advances and best practices directly from our technical product experts. Don't let lateral threats compromise your environment.

Why attend?

Learn how Zscaler Deception can help you generate private threat intelligence, detect compromised users, stop lateral movement, and secure Active Directory.

Discover automated deception campaigns that can be launched within minutes for use cases such as ransomware protection and zero-day attack detection.

Here's what you can expect from the webinar:

We'll discuss:

Why attackers have shifted their focus to compromising users and applications.

What Deception is and why it's effective.

How Deception combined with Zero Trust detects and stops attacks that bypass traditional security controls.

The power of Deception as a policy construct in the zero-trust exchange.

A live attack simulation showcasing how deception detects and disrupts attacks at different stages.

What can Zscaler Deception do for you?

Disrupt stealthy attacks: Detect and disrupt sophisticated threats, including APTs, zero-day threats, ransomware, supply chain attacks, and lateral movement in real time.

UPCOMING WEBINAR Zero Trust + Deception: Learn How to Outsmart Attackers! Discover how Deception can detect advanced threats, stop lateral movement, and enhance your Zero Trust strategy. Join our insightful webinar! Save My Seat! Prevent ransomware: Zscaler Deception offers comprehensive protection against ransomware. Decoy assets act as tripwires, enabling the detection of ransomware at every stage of the kill chain and limiting its ability to spread.

Gain high-fidelity pre-breach warnings: Receive early warning signs when sophisticated attackers, such as APT groups or organized ransomware operations, are targeting your organization. Zscaler Deception deploys decoys around the perimeter to catch pre-breach reconnaissance actions that often go undetected.

Improved Threat Detection & Response: Zscaler Deception seamlessly integrates with other security products such as Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), and Security Orchestration & Automated Response (SOAR) systems, allowing for earlier detection and response in the attack lifecycle. Enterprises can expedite investigation and remediation by leveraging Zscaler Deception, even before attackers approach valuable assets.

Tap into our security expertise to learn more about how Zscaler Deception can help you make faster, smarter decisions and more effectively secure your mission-critical assets. Register for the webinar on May 31st.