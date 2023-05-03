Threat actors are actively exploiting an unpatched five-year-old flaw impacting TBK digital video recording (DVR) devices, according to an advisory issued by Fortinet FortiGuard Labs.

The vulnerability in question is CVE-2018-9995 (CVSS score: 9.8), a critical authentication bypass issue that could be exploited by remote actors to gain elevated permissions.

"The 5-year-old vulnerability (CVE-2018-9995) is due to an error when handling a maliciously crafted HTTP cookie," Fortinet said in an outbreak alert on May 1, 2023. "A remote attacker may be able to exploit this flaw to bypass authentication and obtain administrative privileges eventually leading access to camera video feeds."

The network security company said it observed over 50,000 attempts to exploit TBK DVR devices using the flaw in the month of April 2023. Despite the availability of a proof-of-concept (PoC) exploit, there are no fixes that address the vulnerability.

The flaw impacts TBK DVR4104 and DVR4216 product lines, which are also rebranded and sold using the names CeNova, DVR Login, HVR Login, MDVR Login, Night OWL, Novo, QSee, Pulnix, Securus, and XVR 5 in 1.

Additionally, Fortinet warned of a surge in the exploitation of CVE-2016-20016 (CVSS score: 9.8), another critical vulnerability affecting MVPower CCTV DVR models, including TV-7104HE 1.8.4 115215B9 and TV7108HE.

The flaw could permit a remote unauthenticated attacker to execute arbitrary operating system commands as root due to the presence of a web shell that is accessible over a /shell URI.

"With tens of thousands of TBK DVRs available under different brands, publicly-available PoC code, and an easy-to-exploit makes this vulnerability an easy target for attackers," Fortinet noted. "The recent spike in IPS detections shows that network camera devices remain a popular target for attackers."