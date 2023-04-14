In today's fast-paced and ever-changing digital landscape, businesses of all sizes face a myriad of cybersecurity threats. Putting in place the right people, technological tools and services, MSSPs are in a great position to ensure their customers' cyber resilience.

The growing need of SMEs and SMBs for structured cybersecurity services can be leveraged by MSPs and MSSPs to provide strategic cybersecurity services such as virtual CISO (vCISO) services, leading to recurring revenues and high margins while differentiating service provider from their competitors.

There is a consensus among MSPs and MSSPs that starting a vCISO practice poses a great business opportunity, but how can you successfully pull it off?

Cynomi has leveraged its network of top-notch vCISO service providers and invited three of them to a panel discussion, where they shared tips on how to start and scale a vCISO practice, and most importantly – how to keep it profitable.

This panel discussion is aimed at MSPs and MSSPs who are looking for ways to expand their cybersecurity service offerings.

This webinar from Cynomi features three experienced MSSP leaders:

Randy Griffith, CISO Global

Eric Anderson, Atlantic Data Security

Chris Bevil, InfoSystems

They share their insights based on real-life experience and their tips on the following topics:

Key considerations when starting or scaling a vCISO practice

Where to start from

Key requirements and prerequisites

How to position your service and educate customers

How to sell vCISO services

Among the insights from this discussion:

Customers typically ask their MSSP for specific cybersecurity products, but this isn't necessity what would help them achieve their goals. It is up to you as their MSSP to listen carefully and get to the root of their needs. Consequently, you may end up offering vCISO services rather than specific products.

Offering vCISO services is a key growth driver as it helps end-customers close the cybersecurity skill gap they are facing.

Human touch is mandatory when offering vCISO services. Automation and technology will make your business operations efficient and scalable, but you'll always need people to operate it.

Using a vCISO platform is a significant differentiator, as it makes your methodology consistent and eliminates the need to defend your work when presenting it to customers' executive management teams.

Watch the full discission to learn best practices, from experienced professionals who have already built a successful vCISO practice, on how to deliver a high-quality vCISO service without overspending and gain valuable insights that will help you succeed in this rapidly growing field.

Watch the webinar here.