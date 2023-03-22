In a sudden turn of events, Baphomet, the current administrator of BreachForums, said in an update on March 21, 2023, that the hacking forum has been officially taken down but emphasized that "it's not the end."

"You are allowed to hate me, and disagree with my decision but I promise what is to come will be better for us all," Baphomet noted in a message posted on the BreachForums Telegram channel.

The shutdown is suspected to have been prompted by suspicions that law enforcement may have obtained access to the site's configurations, source code, and information about the forum's users.

The development follows the arrest of its administrator Conor Brian Fitzpatrick (aka "pompompurin"), who has been charged with a single count of conspiracy to commit access device fraud.

Over the past few months, BreachForums filled the void left by RaidForums last year, becoming a lucrative destination to purchase and sell stolen databases from various companies and organizations.

But with the shuttering of BreachForums, the move could spur cybercriminals to migrate to underground forums to peddle their warez.

The development also comes as Telegram continues to be a hub for cybercrime activities, facilitating the sale of malware, personal and corporate data dumps, and other illicit goods such as counterfeits and drugs.

"Threat actors will likely continue to have an appetite for breached databases, and it remains to be seen if this can be through an alternative venue, or requires a new forum entirely," cybersecurity firm Flashpoint said.