As the new year begins, it's more important than ever to protect your business from the constantly evolving cyber threats that could compromise your valuable assets.

But who wants to pay an arm and a leg for top-tier security? With this Uptycs introductory offer, you do not have to.

Kickstart the new year by securing your business with Uptycs. Starting now, for just $1, you can get comprehensive agentless and runtime cloud security coverage for all of 2023, covering up to 1,000 eligible assets.

That's right, for just $1 — Learn more about the 'Uptycs Secret Dollar Menu.'

But that's not all. This offer also includes:

Professionally managed onboarding and unlimited customer support to ensure seamless setup and ongoing assistance

Advanced security features such as Unified CNAPP (Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform) and XDR (eXtended Detection and Response) that provide state-of-the-art threat protection

Automated CI/CD image and registry scans to ensure continuous monitoring and security of your software development process

And here's the best part: there's no catch. No obligation to renew, no hidden fees, and no strings attached. All the leading companies like Comcast, PayPal, Reddit, and Wix have already chosen Uptycs to ensure their cybersecurity.

Steve Shedlock, Incident Response Team Lead at SEIC, says, "I would not want to do security anywhere without the level of visibility that Uptycs provides."

But what sets Uptycs apart from the competition? Uptycs is designed to automate security, detect and respond to breaches and attacks faster, and make better risk decisions through an SQL-powered detection cloud.

Learn more about Uptycs.

By using one UI and data model, Uptycs links threat activity across on-premises and cloud boundaries for a more cohesive enterprise-wide security posture. Uptycs also covers more types of infrastructure, eliminating the need for multiple security tools.

Unified CNAPP and XDR for a More Secure 2023

Unlock effortless and instant cloud security with Uptycs' agentless cloud security then increase your security even more with runtime protection. With a minimum of 100 and a maximum of 1,000 eligible assets, you can customize the perfect solution for your unique needs, covering your cloud assets from up to four AWS accounts and on-prem assets such as productivity endpoints, servers, virtual machines, and unmanaged Kubernetes nodes.

Do not miss this opportunity to secure your business for $1.00 for all of 2023.

This offer ends on January 31, 2023, so act fast. With Uptycs, you can secure the future of your business and protect your digital assets at an unbeatable price. Shift up with Uptycs and Sign up now.