The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has added two years-old security flaws impacting TIBCO Software's JasperReports product to its Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEV) catalog, citing evidence of active exploitation.

The flaws, tracked as CVE-2018-5430 (CVSS score: 7.7) and CVE-2018-18809 (CVSS score: 9.9), were addressed by TIBCO in April 2018 and March 2019, respectively.

TIBCO JasperReports is a Java-based reporting and data analytics platform for creating, distributing, and managing reports and dashboards.

The first of the two issues, CVE-2018-5430, relates to an information disclosure bug in the server component that could enable an authenticated user to gain read-only access to arbitrary files, including key configurations.

"The impact includes the possible read-only access by authenticated users to web application configuration files that contain the credentials used by the server," TIBCO noted at the time. "Those credentials could then be used to affect external systems accessed by the JasperReports Server."

CVE-2018-18809, on the other hand, is a directory traversal vulnerability in the JasperReports Library that could permit web server users to access sensitive files on the host, potentially making it possible for an attacker to steal credentials and break into other systems.

CISA did not disclose any additional specifics about how the vulnerabilities are being weaponized in real-world attacks. Federal agencies in the U.S. are required to patch their systems by January 19, 2023.