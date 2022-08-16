UTM (Unified threat management) is thought to be an all-in-one solution for cybersecurity. In general, it is a versatile software or hardware firewall solution integrated with IPS (Intrusion Prevention System) and other security services. A universal gateway allows the user to manage network security with one comprehensive solution, which makes the task much easier. In addition, compared to a conventional firewall, such systems are capable of detecting and blocking more sophisticated attacks. SafeDNS has recently released such a solution, and this is what this article is going to be about.

Who needs UTMs?

Most of all, UTMs are valued by SMEs - the all-in-one solution makes it simple to manage all their cybersecurity solutions and services. This also cuts down a lot of communications between vendors, since UTMs are easily supported by one IT team. This leads to another upside of the system - it can be cost-effective, as there is no need to pay a bunch of vendors & extra for tech support.

UTMs are a great solution for all types of businesses, from small to enterprises. They fit the budgets perfectly, covering all of the cybersecurity layers necessary & saving companies time on unwanted communications with different vendors.

What can SafeUTM do?

To put it short, SafeUTM differs from others mostly by being hardware agnostic - it does not require any specific hardware.

First of all, it is a classic Next Generation Firewall. It prevents intrusion, filters content, controls apps, has an anti-virus traffic inspection, secure VPN, reporting and more.

SafeUTM dashboard

It is user-friendly, despite being a sophisticated cybersec solution. Simple interface & quick technical support in web interface, by phone, and in chat make it easy to work with.

SafeUTM has flexible integration scenarios - it supports VMware, Microsoft Hyper-V, VirtualBox, KVM, Citrix XenServer hypervisors, and monitoring systems, such as Zabbix agent, SNMP, DLP (via ICAP), & Microsoft Active Directory.

Last but not least is content filtering, the strongest feature of SafeDNS. With 145 categories of 500 million URLs in an updatable database, it protects the whole network from malicious, phishing and infectious sites.

SafeUTM reports section

A feature worth stopping by is reporting. With reports, you know exactly what is happening to users on your network, which makes it easy to quickly troubleshoot problems, change policies for users, maintain security and improve network performance. You get these reports in a standard form, and the data is stored locally without the need to integrate with additional tools.

Is personal information safe?

Access to employees' personal information is regulated both at the legislative level and usually at the company level. As a rule, reports and statistics on web activity are handled by network administrators and managers who are not authorized to access employees' personal information.

Both general and detailed reports on individual users show no private information about employees' search engine queries or the content of messages.

Mail server & VPN

The mail server includes all the features needed to create a communication system for small and medium-sized companies. Enterprises benefit a lot as well - it helps to reduce the costs associated with the implementation and subsequent operation of the mail system. There is no need to purchase additional user and server licenses to use the mail server. The e-mail server is managed through a single web interface. And, as mentioned above, the ability to integrate with Active Directory, as well as the ease of setting up the mail server, makes the implementation process fast and extremely predictable.

SafeUTM Active Directory integration

The modules integrated in SafeUTM allow you to easily connect several offices into one local network or connect to the network from anywhere where there is the internet, including using mobile devices. Creating a reliable and secure VPN connection in SafeUTM is as simple as possible. We have also taken care of the compatibility of our solutions with third-party routers, software gateways and mobile devices, all of which can be easily combined into one network. Our solution supports the five most popular VPN protocols: IKEv2/IPSec, SSTP, L2TP/IPsec, WireGuard and PPTP.

Try out SafeUTM for free or contact us to learn more.