The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) on Thursday added a recently disclosed high-severity vulnerability in the Zimbra email suite to its Known Exploited Vulnerabilities Catalog, citing evidence of active exploitation.

The issue in question is CVE-2022-27924 (CVSS score: 7.5), a command injection flaw in the platform that could lead to the execution of arbitrary Memcached commands and theft of sensitive information.

"Zimbra Collaboration (ZCS) allows an attacker to inject memcached commands into a targeted instance which causes an overwrite of arbitrary cached entries," CISA said.

Specifically, the bug relates to a case of insufficient validation of user input that, if successfully exploited, could enable attackers to steal cleartext credentials from users of targeted Zimbra instances.

The issue was disclosed by SonarSource in June, with patches released by Zimbra on May 10, 2022, in versions 8.8.15 P31.1 and 9.0.0 P24.1.

CISA hasn't shared technical details of the attacks that exploit the vulnerability in the wild and has yet to attribute it to a certain threat actor.

In the light of active exploitation of the flaw, users are recommended to apply the updates to the software to reduce their exposure to potential cyberattacks.