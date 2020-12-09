You don't need a college degree to get a well-paid job in IT. But technical recruiters do expect to see key certifications on your résumé.

If you would like to improve your chances of getting hired

This mammoth collection of courses helps you prepare for a long list of certification exams, including Amazon, Cisco, Google, Microsoft, and CompTIA. It delivers over 240 hours of content in total

Courses in the package:

Amazon Web Services

AWS CodePipeline DevOps CI/CD Masterclass 2020



TOTAL: AWS Certified Database Specialty Exam Prep (DBS-C01)



AWS Solutions Architect Associate - 2020 (SAA-C02)



AWS Cloud Essentials: The Total Course



AWS Cloud Migration for IT Professionals



Google Cloud Platform for AWS Professionals



Mastering Jenkins CI with Amazon AWS: Build DevOps Pipeline



AWS Cloud Technologies Masterclass



AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner: Essentials Course 2020



Amazon AWS QuickSight, Glue, Athena & S3 Fundamentals

Cisco

MPLS Fundamentals: Cisco CCNP & Real World



Cisco CCNA 200-301 Bootcamp



Cisco EIGRP Comprehensive Labs Course



Cisco CCNP T-Shoot (300-135): The Complete Course



New Cisco CCNA (200-301) Volume 1: The Complete Course



New Cisco CCNA (200-301) Volume 2: The Complete Course

CompTIA

TOTAL: Cloud Computing / CompTIA Cloud+ Cert. (CV0-002)



The Total CompTIA A+ Certification Core 1 (220-1001) Prep Course



The Total CompTIA A+ Certification Core 2 (220-1002) Prep Course



The Total CompTIA Network+ Certification N10-007 Prep Course



The Total CompTIA Security+ Certification SY0-501 Prep Course

Microsoft Azure

AZ-104: Microsoft Azure Administrator - Full Course

No matter what kind of IT career you have in mind, this bundle has you covered. Want to work in networking? You can take dedicated courses for the CCNA EIGRP, T-Shoot, and 200-301 exams.

Are you interested in cloud computing? You can work towards becoming an AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner, a Microsoft Azure Administrator, or a CompTIA Cloud+ expert.

Other courses provide prep for CompTIA A+ and Security+, AWS Solutions Architect Associate, and more. With lifetime on-demand access, you can study at any time on desktop or mobile.

All the courses have great ratings, and each comes with a certificate of completion.

