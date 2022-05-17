Traditional businesses migrating to the cloud need robust information security mechanisms. Gartner predicts that more than 95% of new digital workloads will continue to be deployed on cloud-native platforms by 2025.

Robust cloud data security is imperative for businesses adopting rapid digital transformation to the cloud. While a traditional hosting model could be considered more secure, not all organizations are receptive to relinquishing control over their infrastructure or applications by relying on a cloud provider at an increased risk of data theft from a cyberattack done by an outsider.

Having said so, let's try to understand the vital part.

What is Cloud Data Security?

Cloud data security entails securing data, whether at rest or in motion, on cloud-based infrastructure, applications, etc., against cyber threats like data breaches, unauthorized access, DDoS attacks, etc.

This includes the technologies, policies, controls, and services to protect cloud-based systems, data, and infrastructure to meet the needs of a business by configuring it to ensure that only the people and equipment with verified credentials can gain access to confidential data.

It ensures that sensitive data is encrypted and the right access controls to safeguard it once it's migrated into the cloud. This helps protect against unauthorized employees accessing any personal and confidential corporation data stored on remotely hosted network drives.

The dangerous content and malicious scripts are filtered out before serving employees or customers. Perhaps most importantly, data is backed up if an incident or disaster strikes.

On a broader scale, the following are included when it comes to cloud security:

Physical networks

Network security

Access control

Applications and software

Data servers

Regulatory compliance etc.

Implementation of cloud computing security processes should be a joint responsibility between the business owner and the solution provider.

However, if asked to implement strategic cloud computing solutions that have strict operational needs, it's vital to make sure you have your resource planning in order by formulating strong technological policies; monitoring response time; putting IT support in place for contacts, fixes, enhancement, and growth requirements; aligning usage with cost-effectiveness objectives and so on.

How is Data Secured in the Cloud?

Never let your guard down when it comes to it, as it does not share the same stage with Security-as-a-Service (SECaaS or SaaS).

Also, it is impractical to assume that the cloud is totally secured, and as a business owner, make sure it's best always to have someone check what's going on in your account. It's best never to be too comfortable with how secure or authorized information may be stored because there are no guarantees when you entrust it to third parties who offer these services.

Three Key Technologies Make Data Secure in the Cloud

1 — Cloud Firewall

Firewalls are designed to protect from malicious internet traffic. This makes it safer for users to access their data and applications on the net safely.

The cloud-based WAF (Web Application Firewall) has two main parts. First, an agent sits on each server in the cloud environment. Secondly, there is a management console from where you can perform all the tasks of configuring the settings of your WAF, be it adding new rules or deleting existing ones, for example.

Whether you use a private or public cloud or set up one yourself, installing and using our WAF across your platforms is hassle-free and simple.

2 — Cloud Data Encryption

Suppose a cyber attacker hacks into a company's cloud and finds plain data. In that case, the attacker can carry out attacks at their leisure: they could leak your sensitive information to damage your reputation or, worse still, sell this information to other malicious actors so that it could be used against you.

Encrypting data is an important process because, if done correctly, it can prevent your information from being hacked or uncovering private information while in transit.

To engage in encryption successfully, you need to follow certain steps. First and foremost, the code needs to be altered using a cipher that changes regularly. The key to this kind of encryption is the right keys used when encrypting information and decrypting sensitive data.

3 — Identity and Access Management (IAM)

Identity Access Management or IAM products are designed to store and track information relevant to user identification and each account's level of access, status, and digitally stored credentials. This information keeps malicious security threats off a network by verifying each user's authorization attempting to access it.

Cloud Data Protection – 5 Top Benefits

The business advantage of cloud protection comes in many forms. Here are the 5 key advantages of cloud data protection:

1 — Round-the-clock Visibility

The best cloud data security solutions make it easy to monitor your application and cloud-based assets 24/7.

2 — DDoS Protection

A DDoS (Distributed Denial of Service) attack is designed to flood web servers and deny access to users attempting to visit the site. This is done by overloading the web host system with many requests, which can bring the target down if it's overwhelmed by too much traffic.

By installing AppTrana WAF, a fully managed Web Application Firewall, you can handle various attack types by identifying and patching vulnerabilities instantly, thereby determining what is required to quell an attack and always ensure available data.

3 — Data Security

Cloud computing security policies are like locks on a building door. The better the lock, the more likely it is to keep people out when you are not around. The same is true for your confidential information. It would help to encrypt it so that hackers can't read it.

Cloud data security relies on protocols and policies like strong access controls and data encryption to protect confidential information from unauthorized entities.

4 — Advanced Threat Detection

Cyber threats considered advanced have to include certain parameters in qualifying as advanced truly. For example, suppose a cyber threat (ransomware, zero-days or malware, etc.) is created to gain unauthorized access to a vulnerable network. The attackers have unlimited tools and resources (meaning no features have been built into them to prevent potential breaches). In that case, this qualifies as an advanced type of attack.

Cloud computing security closes the security gaps with end-point scanning, and global threat intelligence. Thereby you can detect threats more easily.

5 — Regulatory Compliance

Cloud-based businesses need to be aware of data protection laws in the countries their business works with and the cyber risks they face to avoid creating industry & location-Specific Regulations mess that could impact their revenue and reputation.

A big benefit of using managed cloud security services is having expert assistance in risk management and compliance programs. A cloud-based managed security service is not only there to perform on-demand audits of your servers and data, but it's also there to offer improvements in existing and emerging laws impacting privacy.

Conclusion

Akin to data in your laptop's hard disk, Data security on the cloud is a top priority for organizations today. But that doesn't mean that you can be complacent when protecting your infrastructure - especially considering how much there is to manage, like web applications and APIs, and keeping your network secure.

With robust web application security solutions, your business would be able to protect itself from widespread cyber threats with more peace of mind without worrying about hackers breaking into your system and stealing your company secrets.