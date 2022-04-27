Bad actors continuously evolve their tactics and are becoming more sophisticated. Within the past couple of years, we've seen supply chain attacks that quickly create widespread damage throughout entire industries. But the attackers aren't just focusing their efforts on supply chains.

For example, businesses are becoming increasingly more reliant on SaaS apps and the cloud – creating a new avenue for attackers to steal critical data and assets.

The looming threat of ransomware attacks, phishing scams, and destructive BEC campaigns has businesses wondering: do I need to increase my security?

As a result, many managed service providers (MSP) are fielding questions about the level of security they can provide for their customers. In this new environment, MSPs are finding they can no longer avoid offering cybersecurity services.

Fortunately, there's an eBook for MSPs who are expanding into the security space as managed security service providers (MSSP).

It's vital for MSPs to have a clear strategy as they become an MSSP to ensure that they continue to grow and succeed in offering their customers enhanced security. And the first 90 days in the new role are among the most important.

But where do they start?

10 steps for new MSSPs

This eBook explains how MSPs entering the MSSP market should spend their first 90 days. It empowers new MSSPs to confidently take the first steps in this transition while navigating competing priorities and unexpected hurdles along the way.

Your First 90 Days as MSSP: 10 Steps to Success covers:

The many facets and technologies of the security sector.

The various cyber security services models that are available.

How to assess your own capabilities.

How to determine the best security service to launch.

Tips on how to select potential partners.

What to think about as you build a workable strategy for MSSP success.

You can learn more and discover the 10 step here.