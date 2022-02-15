Remote workplace trend is getting the upper hand in 2022. A recent survey by IWG (the International Workplace Group) determined that 70% of the world's professionals work remotely at least one day a week, with 53% based outside their workplace at least half of the week.

Taking this into consideration, organizations have started looking for reliable partners that can deliver services and support consistently, for example, to install new hybrid infrastructure solutions while trusting them with the everyday functioning of their IT.

So far, MSPs have been meeting this demand by offering multiple solutions that help employees work remotely without any problems.

What are the main cybersecurity solutions remote workers need?

Multi-Factor Authentication

Virtual Private Network

DNS Filtering to secure DNS traffic

Why is a web filtering important and what are the main features necessary for MSPs?

Managed service providers have been struggling with finding the right web filtering solutions. Today, the market is flooded with options, and each promises a great deal of features. However, most of those stay on a roadmap without moving forward and coming to life.

Web filtering is necessary for businesses because it prevents the staff from accessing malicious and harmful content while using the corporate network or while working from home, besides offering other advantages like monitoring their performance and keeping it to the maximum to ensure productivity.

Web filtering solutions come with many features such as threat intelligence, pre-defined categories, filter per policy (profile), and monitoring. However, not all providers offer these options with them being of good quality.

SafeDNS, a cloud-based solution for web-content filtering that uses artificial intelligence to fight cyber threats, have constantly been improving those features while providing others that serve MSPs directly. SafeDNS offers a special admin dashboard – that can be fully white-labeled – mainly developed for MSPs to create and modify filtering plans for their clients.

The MSP admin panel comes with an API for their integrations along with manuals and 24/7 friendly support that is ready to assist you with all kinds of issues. And it doesn't just stop there; the product comes at a very competitive price with attractive discounts for MSPs to help them resell the product and increase the revenue.

Features of SafeDNS

Advanced threat intelligence against malware, ransomware, phishing, botnets

Pre-defined categories, each can be blocked with a single click

Granular block/allow lists and allow list only features

Anycast servers with low latency

Agent roaming client

Multi-filtering policy

User-friendly dashboard

Helps MSP clients to comply with the local regulations

Monitoring the network usage and detailed reports

Multi-tenant plan

Benefits of SafeDNS

A volume-based discount for MSPs, up to 40%

Central admin panel to control and modify client's accounts

White-label for the MSP to promote their own brand (Logo & Domain)

Easy deployment and management

API with full manuals

24/7 friendly support (calls, email, live chat)

14-day trial for each potential client you have

You can register for the reseller plan using this link; no deposit necessary; you can test the service for up to 14 days and only start paying when you get paid by your first client who uses our service.