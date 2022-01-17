Enterprise software maker Zoho on Monday issued patches for a critical security vulnerability in Desktop Central and Desktop Central MSP that a remote adversary could exploit to perform unauthorized actions in affected servers.

Tracked as CVE-2021-44757, the shortcoming concerns an instance of authentication bypass that "may allow an attacker to read unauthorized data or write an arbitrary zip file on the server," the company noted in an advisory.

Osword from SGLAB of Legendsec at Qi'anxin Group has been credited with discovering and reporting the vulnerability. The Indian firm said it remediated the issue in build version 10.1.2137.9.

With the latest fix, Zoho has addressed a total of four vulnerabilities over the past five months —

CVE-2021-40539 (CVSS score: 9.8) – Authentication bypass vulnerability affecting Zoho ManageEngine ADSelfService Plus

CVE-2021-44077 (CVSS score: 9.8) – Unauthenticated remote code execution vulnerability affecting Zoho ManageEngine ServiceDesk Plus, ServiceDesk Plus MSP, and SupportCenter Plus, and

CVE-2021-44515 (CVSS score: 9.8) – Authentication bypass vulnerability affecting Zoho ManageEngine Desktop Central

In light of the fact that all the three aforementioned flaws have been exploited by malicious actors, it's recommended that users apply the updates as soon as possible to mitigate any potential threats.