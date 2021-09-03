The work-from-anywhere economy has opened up the possibility for your human resources team to source the best talent from anywhere. To scale their operations, organizations are leveraging the cloud to accelerate essential HR functions such as recruiting, onboarding, evaluating, and more.

SAP is leading this HR transformation with its human capital management (HCM) solution, SAP SuccessFactors. Delivering HR solutions from the cloud enables employees and administrators to not only automate typical tasks, such as providing a report on employee attrition, but also allows them to complete these tasks from anywhere and on any device.

SuccessFactors makes it easy for employees to access what they need. But the wide range of sensitive employee data within SuccessFactors creates additional security and compliance challenges. Whether it's personal and financial information used for payroll or health information for benefits, you need the right cybersecurity to ensure that sensitive data, even when it leaves your corporate office perimeters.

Cloud security organization Lookout has detailed some of the challenges cloud-based HCM creates and why you need security built specifically for your cloud app.

Why you need cloud security for SuccessFactors

There's *a lot* of sensitive data in there

SuccessFactors offers several features that streamline HR operations, such as compensation and benefits — both of which can be complex to secure. With 12 unique modules, SuccessFactors functions like a multi-cloud environment, making it more challenging to control how data is accessed. And because of its breadth of features, the HCM also handles a diverse array of sensitive and private data, such as financial data, protected health information (PHI), and personally identifiable information (PII).

You don't know what's happening anymore

Just like any cloud application, SuccessFactors' end-users and administrators are increasingly using unmanaged devices and networks to connect and sidestep perimeter-based security — which means IT and security teams no longer have visibility into how users are interacting with the app, the risks on their devices, and how they are handling sensitive data. This makes it nearly impossible for security teams to know whether an endpoint contains malware or a user's account has been compromised.

Leveraging SuccessFactors provides huge upside for your HR operations but only if it's secure — a breach could severely damage your brand and violate compliance regulations. With perimeter-based security no longer effective, you need a solution that understands SuccessFactors and can secure it regardless of how people are connecting and the data involved.

Lookout CASB is uniquely built to safeguard SuccessFactors

Lookout is the only CASB in the SAP Store and the only CASB vendor in the SAP integration partner lineup. Lookout has worked closely with SAP to understand how SuccessFactors interacts with users and handles data.

Three ways that Lookout CASB can uniquely secure SuccessFactors:

1 — User behavior monitoring: detect threats and support audits

Due to the sensitive nature of the data SuccessFactors handles, staying compliant with regulations is key. It's critical to have a solution in place that understands how its users are interacting with the application, detect malicious activities and provide a paper trail for auditing purposes.

As an integration partner, Lookout CASB understands the specifics of how your users normally interact with SuccessFactors. It knows the context by which someone is connecting, such as the risk level of the device used, where they are connecting from, and the type of data they need. With this deep understanding, you are able to restrict or deny access when suspicious behavior is detected, ensuring that your users aren't accidentally or intentionally compromising your data.

When it comes to keeping your data safe, having visibility into user behavior is just one piece of the puzzle. It's just as important to understand how sensitive or malicious a piece of data is across all devices. With this information, you can determine whether to revoke access or block the data from leaking out, whether it is shared online or downloaded.

Lookout CASB can classify data in real-time across all of SuccessFactors' modules. With a full understanding of the type of data an organization has, you can dynamically restrict access or encrypt on the go to ensure that only the correct people with a low-risk posture can have access.

The difficulty in securing SuccessFactors isn't just the visibility. You also need a security solution that can fully leverage the user, data, and device telemetry data to enforce policies. In a remote-first environment, there are countless situations an organization needs to account for, such as how a user behaves, the risk levels of their device, what type of network they're on, and the data they're looking to access.

With a unique understanding of how users interact with SuccessFactors and what data it holds, Lookout enables organizations to customize policies that make the most sense to them. Security teams could simply allow or deny uploading or downloading privileges based on the user's behavior and the context by which they are connecting. They could also restrict viewing by redacting or watermarking certain sensitive information if the user is on an untrusted network or an unmanaged device. Lookout CASB can also provide remediation instructions to help the user eliminate risks so they could regain access to what they need.

Recognized by Gartner as an industry-leading solution, Lookout CASB has built-in advanced data security and user and entity behavior analytics.

