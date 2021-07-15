Google has pushed out a new security update to Chrome browser for Windows, Mac, and Linux with multiple fixes, including a zero-day that it says is being exploited in the wild.

The latest patch resolves a total of eight issues, one of which concerns a type confusion issue in its V8 open-source and JavaScript engine (CVE-2021-30563). The search giant credited an anonymous researcher for reporting the flaw on July 12.

As is usually the case with actively exploited flaws, the company issued a terse statement acknowledging that "an exploit for CVE-2021-30563 exists in the wild" while refraining from sharing full details about the underlying vulnerability used in the attacks due to its serious nature and the possibility that doing so could lead to further abuse.

CVE-2021-30563 also marks the ninth zero-day addressed by Google to combat real-world attacks against Chrome users since the start of the year —

CVE-2021-21148 - Heap buffer overflow in V8

- Heap buffer overflow in V8 CVE-2021-21166 - Object recycle issue in audio

- Object recycle issue in audio CVE-2021-21193 - Use-after-free in Blink

- Use-after-free in Blink CVE-2021-21206 - Use-after-free in Blink

- Use-after-free in Blink CVE-2021-21220 - Insufficient validation of untrusted input in V8 for x86_64

- Insufficient validation of untrusted input in V8 for x86_64 CVE-2021-21224 - Type confusion in V8

- Type confusion in V8 CVE-2021-30551 - Type confusion in V8

- Type confusion in V8 CVE-2021-30554 - Use-after-free in WebGL

Chrome users are advised to update to the latest version (91.0.4472.164) by heading to Settings > Help > 'About Google Chrome' to mitigate the risk associated with the flaw.