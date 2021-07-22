Oracle on Tuesday released its quarterly Critical Patch Update for July 2021 with 342 fixes spanning across multiple products, some of which could be exploited by a remote attacker to take control of an affected system.

Chief among them is CVE-2019-2729, a critical deserialization vulnerability via XMLDecoder in Oracle WebLogic Server Web Services that's remotely exploitable without authentication. It's worth noting that the weakness was originally addressed as part of an out-of-band security update in June 2019.

Oracle WebLogic Server is an application server that functions as a platform for developing, deploying, and running enterprise Java-based applications.

The flaw, which is rated 9.8 out of a maximum of 10 on the CVSS severity scale, affects WebLogic Server versions 11.1.2.4 and 11.2.5.0 and exists within the Oracle Hyperion Infrastructure Technology.

Also fixed in WebLogic Server are six other flaws, three of which have been assigned a CVSS score of 9.8 out of 10 —

This is far from the first time critical issues have been discovered in WebLogic Server. Earlier this year, Oracle shipped the April 2021 patch with fixes for two bugs (CVE-2021-2135 and CVE-2021-2136), among others that could be abused to execute arbitrary code.

Oracle customers are advised to move quickly to apply the updates and protect systems against potential exploitation.