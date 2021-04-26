No matter which type of business you are in, whether small, medium, or large, email has become an irrefutable tool for communicating with your employees, partners, and customers.

Emails are sent and received each day in bulk by companies from various sources. In addition, organizations may also employ third-party vendors who may be authorized to send emails on behalf of the company. As a result, it becomes increasingly difficult to distinguish between sources that are legitimate and malicious.

Here's a solution – PowerDMARC. This SaaS platform helps you assess your email authentication protocols from time to time and see if your domain is secure against spoofing with a DMARC record checker, so you can make changes if necessary.

Check Your Domain Today! Use our free tool to examine your domain's DMARC, SPF, DKIM, BIMI, and MTA-STS records instantly to ensure your domain is protected from impersonation and email fraud!

Importance of Having Robust Email Security in 2021

Security researchers from around the world have recently concluded in their findings that :

62% of all cyberattacks in 2021 have been email-based so far.

Email fraud attacks have increased by 220% over the past two years, the numbers escalating after the onset of the global pandemic and adoption of remote working environments

The FBI's IC3 Report of 2020 has flagged Business Email Compromise (BEC) to be the most financially damaging cybercrime of 2020

The IRS has recently spread the word of caution against impending phishing attacks on educational institutions

The damage caused by phishing attacks leads to billions of dollars in losses every year, as well as the compromise of sensitive company information and health information. This data gives a clearer picture of the organizational domain security situation under the current circumstances.

This is why it is crucial for your domain to evaluate its email security where it stands and what measures you will need to take to improve it.

How to Check If Your Domain Is Protected?

The first step towards improving the email security of your domain is to assess how properly it is secured against security breaches, email fraud, BEC, and spoofing. Use the PowerDMARC domain record checker tool free of charge to check and test your domain's DMARC, SPF, DKIM, BIMI, MTA-STS, and TLS-RPT records. This helps you check instantly whether your website is secure against online fraud. Domain security scores give you a snapshot of your protection against impersonation and spoofing.

If your domain has a lower rating, it may be due to poor email security infrastructure and insufficient or incorrect email authentication protocols, both of which can damage your domain's reputation and credibility.

A high score means that your domain has the best protection against all types of attacks and attempts at impersonation. Setting up security protocols and reporting mechanisms correctly for your domain can have the following benefits:

Chances of falling prey to BEC, domain spoofing, and phishing attacks are minimized

You gain full control of your domain's email ecosystem

Experience a boost in your brand reputation, credibility and authenticity

Experience a boost in email deliverability by almost 10% over time

Reduced chances of your legitimate emails being marked as spam

Therefore, you must strive to get the highest possible domain security ranking so that your business domain is adequately protected and your emails are secure again. Learn how to boost your domain security rating by following the domain security rate guide.

Enhance Your Domain's Email Security with PowerDMARC

Configuring authentication protocols is a complex and arduous task that requires you to navigate the complexities of protocol implementation, configuration, and finally enforcement to ensure that your configuration is correct. PowerDMARC, however, is your multi-tenant SaaS platform to help you configure your authentication protocols quickly. It takes care of most of the implementation chores behind the scenes and automates the process.

When you sign up with the DMARC analyzer, you can improve your domain security and get a better rating on the free domain checker. It helps you:

Implement DMARC, SPF, and DKIM with error-free syntax with just a few clicks

Gain access to your personal dashboard to gain complete visibility on your DMARC authentication results

Implement an extensive reporting mechanism that constantly monitors your domain for abuse and impersonation

Stay under the 10 DNS lookup limit at all times with dynamic SPF flattening

Make TLS encryption mandatory in SMTP and get notified on issues in email delivery with MTA-STS and SMTP TLS Reporting, respectively

Make your brand visually identifiable in customer inboxes and boost the impact of your email marketing campaigns with BIMI.

PowerdMARC services for small, medium and large enterprises help you attain the exact level of security that you wish to leverage for your domain so that the next time you check your domain security rating, you get an impressive score!