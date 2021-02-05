A full-time mass work from home (WFH) workforce was once considered an extreme risk scenario that few risk or security professionals even bothered to think about.

Unfortunately, within a single day, businesses worldwide had to face such a reality. Their 3-year long digital transformation strategy was forced to become a 3-week sprint during which offices were abandoned, and people started working from home.

Like in an eerie doomsday movie, servers were left on in the office, but nobody was sitting in the chairs.

While everyone hopes that the world returns to its previous state, it’s evident that work dynamics have changed forever. From now on, we can assume a hybrid work environment.

Even companies that will require their employees to arrive daily at their offices recognize that they have undergone a digital transformation, and work from home habits will remain.

The eBook "5 Security Lessons for Small Security Teams for a Post-COVID19 Era" helps companies prepare for these new work dynamics. The practical insights and provided recommendations make this a very helpful guide for small security teams that feel the brunt of security on a daily basis and now need to add one more item to their security strategy planning and execution.

This eBook details the following five security lessons derived from current business, IT, and threat landscape trends:

You can’t do it all. In particular, they suggest asking your security vendor for their customer success and offered services. Some vendors provide a range of free offerings, but many customers don’t realize this and forego the opportunity to extend their security team virtually. Response speed is the name of the game. Everyone will tell you that automation is key. The guide takes it a step further and also suggests how to remove overheads from security stacks as well as how to reduce analyst work inefficiencies. More corporate devices to be issued to employees. This point provides best practices for securely procuring and managing all of those new devices, also when the security team works remotely. Supply chain attacks are on the rise. Your supplier’s security, unfortunately, becomes your security. The guide provides tips on how to receive more visibility into the threats that now reside in your environment, including how to address this challenge in a budget-constrained way. Economies have changed. When ransomware is growing to insurmountable amounts, what are the ways – from training to technologies - to best protect your business.

At the end of the day, small security teams deal with many challenges. As all security teams go, they have the burden of tedious tasks and operational demands while needing to keep the business going.

But on top of that, they have a stricter budget and human resource limitations. In each practical step, this guide takes these constraints into consideration.

