Creating workflows around verifying password resets can be challenging for organizations, especially since many have shifted work due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

With the numbers of cyberattacks against businesses exploding and compromised credentials often being the culprit, companies have to bolster security around resetting passwords on user accounts.

How can organizations bolster the security of password resets for remote workers? One security workflow might involve having manager approval before IT helpdesk technicians can change a remote worker's password. In this way, the user's manager is involved in the process.

Additionally, some organizations might opt to allow managers themselves the ability to change end-user passwords. How can this be configured in Active Directory? Also, is there a more seamless solution for requiring manager approval for password resets?

Why password reset security is critical

This past year has undoubtedly created many IT helpdesk staff challenges, including supporting a workforce containing mainly remote workers. One of the difficulties associated with remote employees is a security challenge surrounding password resets.

Cybercriminals are increasingly using identity attacks to compromise environments. It often provides the "path of least resistance" into an environment. If valid credentials are compromised, this is often the easiest means to attack and compromise business-critical data and systems.

With employees working remotely, IT helpdesk technicians supporting account unlock and password changes no longer have a face-to-face interaction with employees working "inside" the on-premises environment.

Organizations may be large enough that IT technicians may not personally know each employee who may be working remotely. It introduces the possibility of an attacker impersonating a legitimate employee and social engineering helpdesk staff to reset a legitimate account password.

Additionally, a compromised end-user client device can lead to illegitimate password resets of end-user accounts.

Recognizing new identity threats facing organizations today, IT admins may want to get managerial approval for employee account password resets. This task may even be delegated to managers of end-users working in their departments. How can password resets by department managers quickly be configured using built-in features in Active Directory?

Delegating password reset permissions in Active Directory

Microsoft Active Directory contains a feature that allows delegating permissions to certain users or groups to carry out very granular tasks. These tasks include password resets. To configure delegation of password reset permissions, you can following the process below.

Beginning to configure the Delegate Control options in Active Directory

It launches the Delegation of Control Wizard, which first allows choosing a user or group you want to assign permissions. Here you click Add… to add a user or group. We have already added the group shown below – DLGRP_PasswordReset, a domain local group created in Active Directory. As a best practice, it is always better to use groups for managing permissions delegation. It allows quickly and easily adding or removing specific users without having to go through the permissions delegation wizard each time.

Choose the users and groups who will assume the permissions

On the Tasks to Delegate screen, under Delegate the following common tasks, choose Reset user passwords and force password change at the next logon option. Click Next.

Choosing the Reset user passwords and force password change at next logon option

Finish out the delegation of control wizard.

Complete the Delegation of Control Wizard

Assigning managers to reset passwords

Using the process shown above, administrators can add managers to the group delegated the reset passwords permission. It allows pointing to a specific user or group for delegating permissions to reset passwords.

As mentioned, it is always best practice when creating a permissions delegation in Active Directory to assign this to a group, even if you are delegating permissions to one user. Doing it this way makes the lifecycle management of the permissions delegation much more manageable.

However, the Active Directory group resource is fairly static in this context. Outside of Microsoft Exchange Server and dynamic distribution groups, Active Directory does not have a native way built-in to create dynamic security groups that are populated based on Active Directory attributes.

Is there a way to have dynamic security groups in Active Directory by using a scripted approach? Yes, there is. Using PowerShell and the get-aduser cmdlet and a few other Active Directory related PowerShell cmdlets, you can effectively query Active Directory for users containing specific characteristics and then add or remove those users from specific groups.

You can create custom PowerShell scripts to accomplish this. However, a couple of resources can quickly get you up to speed with a customized PowerShell script to adding and removing users from security groups based on user location, attributes, and other features.

Let's think about a use case related to managerial approval for password resets. Suppose you wanted to grant managers the permissions to reset passwords. In that case, you could do some PowerShell scripting in conjunction with the delegation wizard and have an automated process to add and remove managers from Active Directory into a group configured for password resets.

Notice the following PowerShell resources for this:

Below is an example based on the Windows OSHub code of how you could use PowerShell and search for "Manager" in the title attribute.





You could schedule the above PowerShell script to run at scheduled intervals with a scheduled task to add or remove users from the group delegated password reset permissions dynamically.

Specops uReset – A better approach to password reset manager approvals

Specops Software provides a much better automated approach to enable manager approval for password resets. Specops uReset is a fully-featured self-service password reset (SSPR) solution that allows end-users to reset their passwords securely.

Also, with Specops uReset, you can add the ability for Manager Identification. When a user authenticates with Manager Identification, the authentication request sends to their manager in the form of a text message or email communication. The manager of the user must then confirm the user's identity for approving the password reset request.

It dramatically enhances the security of password reset functionality since two people are involved. It also helps to provide a change control workflow for password reset requests and an audit trail.

There are two requirements needed by Specops to use the manager approval:

Each user account must have a manager assigned to them in Active Directory .

. Each manager account must have an email address/mobile phone number associated with their account in Active Directory, to be able to receive authentication requests from users.

To assign a manager using PowerShell to all the Active Directory group members, you can use the following Powershell code.

get-aduser -filter "department -eq 'Accounting' -AND samaccountname | set-aduser -manager jdoe

In the Specops uReset administration Identity Services configuration, you can configure Manager Identification. You can select between email and text notifications.

Configuring Manager Identification in Specops uReset

Wrapping Up

Securing password resets is a critical area of security organizations need to address for securing remote end-user accounts. While you can use a scripted PowerShell approach to create dynamic Active Directory security groups, it can be problematic to maintain and doesn't scale very well.

Specops uReset provides an easy way to implement self-service password resets (SSPR) with additional security checks such as manager approval. Using Specops uReset, businesses can easily require managers to approve password reset requests for end-users.

Learn more about Specops uReset self-service password resets with manager approval features.