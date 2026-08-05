The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), on August 5, 2026, added three flaws to its Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEV) catalog, citing evidence of active exploitation in the wild.

The list of vulnerabilities is as follows -

CVE-2026-9198 (CVSS score: 9.8) - A code injection vulnerability in Langflow that allows unauthenticated attackers to achieve full remote code execution on default Langflow deployments. (Fixed in July 2026 with version 1.10.1)

(CVSS score: 9.8) - A code injection vulnerability in Langflow that allows unauthenticated attackers to achieve full remote code execution on default Langflow deployments. (Fixed in July 2026 with version 1.10.1) CVE-2026-34486 (CVS score: 7.5) - A missing encryption of sensitive data vulnerability in Apache Tomcat that allows a bypass of EncryptInterceptor, a cluster component that adds pre-shared key encryption to messages sent between cluster nodes. (Fixed in April 2026 with versions 11.0.21, 10.1.54, and 9.0.117)

Also added to the KEV catalog is CVE-2026-18556 (CVSS score: 8.2), an authentication bypass vulnerability in N-able N-central. It's worth noting that an incomplete fix for this issue prompted N-able to issue a fresh patch, which is tracked as CVE-2026-18577 (CVSS score: 8.2).

While CVE-2026-18577 was placed in the KEV catalog on Monday, the latest development signals that both vulnerabilities are being exploited by threat actors.

There are currently no details on how the Langflow flaw is being exploited. However, security defects in the open-source artificial intelligence (AI) application development platform have been repeatedly weaponized by bad actors in recent months.

The exploitation of CVE-2026-34486, on the other hand, has been attributed to an AI-enabled autonomous hacking campaign orchestrated by a Chinese-speaking threat actor operating under the aliases knaithe and KnYuan. The threat actor, based in Zhuhai, China, is said to have leveraged DeepSeek, via the Hermes Agent framework, as an offensive operator to target internet-exposed devices.

When initial attempts to exploit a Langflow flaw (CVE-2026-33017, CVSS 9.8) breach failed due to the target environment's restrictive configurations, the AI agent is said to have conducted autonomous research to identify other higher-value vulnerabilities, including flaws in n8n, to find a way in.

Separately, the Chinese-speaking adversary has been found conducting manual operations using known vulnerabilities in Citrix NetScaler (CVE-2026-3055), Marimo (CVE-2026-39987), Apache Tomcat (CVE-2026-34486), and IKE VPN (CVE-2026-33824) endpoints.

"This actor attempted to exploit over 460 targets, leveraging a mix of autonomous and manual techniques," Palo Alto Networks Unit 42 said. "What's interesting is that the actor appeared to allow DeepSeek to narrow the targeting scope, likely to conserve AI compute."

"This autonomous process of target identification, sampling and narrowing of scope is notable because the system executed hundreds of hours of manual targeting analysis in mere minutes, while also managing its own compute resources."

Federal Civilian Executive Branch (FCEB) agencies have until August 7, 2026, to apply the necessary fixes and safeguard their networks from active threats.