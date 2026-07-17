Military forces are under increasing pressure to field autonomous capabilities faster than ever before. Across the U.S., UK, and NATO, new investment, evolving defense strategies, and accelerated acquisition pathways are transforming how capability is delivered, rewarding programs that can move from concept to operational deployment at commercial speed.

Now the focus shifts to the trusted information infrastructure that allows them to operate together at mission speed.

As autonomous aircraft, uncrewed maritime vessels, ground systems, satellites and AI-enabled mission applications become increasingly connected, so too does the information that powers them. Telemetry, ISR, command data, AI outputs, sensor-to-shooter workflows and coalition intelligence all need to move seamlessly across platforms, domains, and partners.

The future force won't be defined by autonomous systems alone, it will be defined by the trusted information infrastructure that connects them.

Defense Has Entered a New Phase

The momentum behind military autonomy is undeniable. The U.S. Department of War has established dedicated leadership to accelerate unmanned capability. NSPM-11 reinforces the strategic importance of AI across the National Security enterprise. The proposed FY27 defense budget continues significant investment in autonomous capability and defense modernization.

In the UK, the Strategic Defence Review and Defence Investment Plan place autonomous systems at the center of the future force design, backed by more than £5 billion of investment over the next four years. Programs are already expanding autonomous testing and experimentation, while AUKUS Pillar II and NATO initiatives continue to accelerate allied collaboration on autonomy and advanced defense technologies.

Together, these developments point to a marked acceleration in Western investment in military autonomy.

For program leaders, the direction is clear; field capability faster, integrate commercial innovation sooner and deliver operational advantage without compromising mission effectiveness.

The Conversation is Changing

Much of the conversation around military autonomy still focuses on platforms.

How many drones can be fielded?

How quickly can new autonomous capabilities be deployed?

How can AI increase operational effectiveness?

These are important questions, but they are only part of the full picture.

Autonomous capability delivers its greatest value when it operates as part of a connected mission. Every autonomous system must exchange trusted information with operators, AI applications, command environments, and coalition partners. Mission data rarely stays within a single platform, network, or classification.

Autonomous missions depend on trusted information moving securely and efficiently across the entire operational architecture.

As programs accelerate adoption, the opportunity shifts from simply deploying more autonomous systems to enabling those systems to operate together with confidence.

Building Trust for Commercial-Speed Defense

The acceleration of defense innovation is changing expectations across government and industry. Programs are increasingly adopting commercial technologies through rapid acquisition pathways, adaptive procurement and iterative delivery models. The ability to field capability faster is becoming a strategic advantage in its own right.

However, commercial speed shouldn't always require bespoke information architectures that take years to integrate before operational capability can be realized. Trusted information infrastructure should enable programs to adopt autonomous capability at the same pace and flexibility that modern defense demands.

That requires infrastructure designed to move trusted mission information securely across platforms, classifications, and coalition environments from the outset, not added later as a separate integration effort.

Rethinking How Trust is Established

As autonomous missions become increasingly software-defined, programs have an opportunity to rethink how trust is established across mission-critical environments.

Software will continue to play a critical role across autonomous capability, AI, and mission systems. At the same time, defense has long relied on another solution in its highest assurance environments, enforcing separation in hardware.

Hardware-enforced separation (hardsec) establishes trust within hardware logic rather than solely relying on software controls. Removing the operating system from the trust boundary reduces the architecture complexity while supporting the movement of trusted information across secure environments.

This approach has protected some of the defense's most critical environments for years. Today, it provides a foundation that aligns naturally with the speed and scale of autonomous transformation. Rather than slowing innovation, purpose-built information infrastructure enables programs to adopt new capabilities with confidence while supporting mission tempo.

The Future Force Depends on Connected Missions

The next generation of defense capability will not be measured simply by the number of autonomous systems deployed. It will be measured by how effectively those systems exchange trusted information across land, sea, air and space; how seamlessly they integrate with AI and command systems; and how confidently allied forces can collaborate across security domains.

Purpose-built for defense, Everfox provides the trusted information platform that enables autonomous and coalition missions to securely exchange mission-critical information across systems, classifications, and partners. Combining hardware-enforced separation with trusted cross-domain information sharing, they help defense organizations rapidly adopt autonomous capability while maintaining the speed, interoperability, and assurance modern missions demand.

Learn more about the trusted information infrastructure for autonomous operations or speak with an Everfox expert about your autonomous mission.

About Author: Everfox | Everfox delivers trusted connectivity to protect the world's most critical environments and safeguard the sensitive data powering decision advantage.

Built for mission - critical operations, Everfox protects what matters most by securing how data moves, how users access it, and how threats are neutralized across every domain. We enable mission speed and secure collaboration across networks, domains, and allies, while ensuring the data powering AI and advanced analytics remains trusted and protected.

We don't just defend systems; we deliver decision dominance. www.everfox.com/autonomous