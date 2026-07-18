Cybersecurity researchers have discovered a cluster of seven malicious npm packages targeting the Vite frontend tooling ecosystem as part of a software supply chain attack.

The malicious package campaign, codenamed ViteVenom by Checkmarx, marks an expansion of ChainVeil, which was observed using an "unprecedented" four-tier blockchain-based command-and-control (C2) infrastructure spanning Tron, Aptos, and Binance Smart Chain to deliver a remote access trojan (RAT) capable reverse shell, credential harvesting, file exfiltration, and persistent backdoor injection.

"This tactic makes disabling or destroying the C2 infrastructure extremely difficult," Checkmarx researcher Pavan Gudimalla said in an analysis published last month. The activity has been attributed to a threat actor named SuccessKey, with evidence of malicious activity detected as far back as February 27, 2026, when cryptocurrency wallets linked to ViteVenom were activated.

While the typosquats published to npm in connection with ChainVeil masqueraded as libraries for Tailwind, Sass, ORM, and rate-limiting tools, the latest iteration specifically focuses on developers building applications using the Vite JavaScript and frontend build tool.

The list of identified packages, published between June 29 and July 3, 2026, is below -

@uw010010/vite-tree (1070 Downloads)

@vite-tab/tab (289 Downloads)

@vite-ln/build-ts (252 Downloads)

@vite-mcp/vite-type (239 Downloads)

@vite-pro/vite-ui (200 Downloads)

@vitets/vite-ts (194 Downloads)

@vite-ts/vite-ui (176 Downloads)

Another crucial difference between the two clusters is that, unlike ChainVeil's unscoped typosquats (e.g., "rate-limit-flexible"), ViteVenom makes use of scoped package names in an attempt to impersonate the "@vitejs/*" namespace and lend it a veneer of legitimacy.

The main aspect that unites the two campaigns is the use of shared tier-2 infrastructure, which is used to deliver the RAT. Specifically, this involves the same Tron wallet and Aptos account addresses, which point to the same Binance Smart Chain (BSC) transaction leading to the malware.

Like in the case of ChainVeil, the malicious code doesn't execute at install time but at import time, which has the consequence of limiting endpoint security detections. It acts as a loader by reaching out to the blockchain infrastructure to obtain the next-stage -

Query the Tron blockchain for the latest transaction from the attacker's wallet.

Decode and reverse the transaction data field to obtain a BSC transaction hash.

Query the BSC transaction to extract the encrypted payload from its input field.

Decrypt the payload using a hard-coded key.

"The attacker stores payload pointers as transaction data on public blockchains rather than on domain names that can be seized, making the infrastructure nearly impossible to take down," Gudimalla explained.

If the Tron-based payload retrieval method fails, the malware uses Aptos as a backup. The payload, for its part, queries the blockchain to retrieve the C2 configuration and a next-stage loader responsible for launching the RAT. In tandem, there exists a fallback mechanism that fetches the RAT directly from the C2 server over HTTP, completely bypassing the blockchain.

Users who have installed the packages are advised to remove them immediately, audit dependencies, rotate all credentials, and look for unauthorized modifications to .bashrc, .zshrc, and .profile files.

"The surface-level differences – different package names, different maintainer accounts, different Tier-1 wallets, different malicious file paths – are consistent with how a single operator would compartmentalize multiple distribution tracks to limit exposure," Checkmarx said.

Update

The attack chain overlaps with a known threat activity cluster codenamed PolinRider that's assessed to be linked to North Korean hackers. Earlier this month, Socket identified 108 unique packages and web browser extensions spanning npm, Packagist, Go, and Google Chrome.

According to OpenSourceMalware, the attribution is based on overlaps in the TRON wallets anchoring ChainVeil's command channel, the Aptos fallback address, and both XOR decryption keys. "It's PolinRider, running directly against the npm and Vite ecosystems," Jenn Gile, co-founder of OpenSourceMalware, said.

(The story was updated after publication on July 19, 2026, to include additional insights from OpenSourceMalware and the campaign's ties to PolinRider.)