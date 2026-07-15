For years, routing traffic through cloud proxies was good enough. Then work moved to the browser, AI entered the workflow, and the inspection model stopped keeping up.

Enterprise workflows now live across SaaS applications, browsers, and an expanding ecosystem of generative AI tools, unsanctioned browser extensions, and autonomous agents. Employees routinely paste intellectual property into public LLMs for code optimization, while automated agents query internal documentation and move data across systems at machine speed. The challenge is not that SASE failed, but that data interactions have shifted to the presentation layer, an area network-centric architectures were never designed to see. This structural paradigm shift is explored in detail within The Guide to Modern SASE Architecture.

Why Traditional Enforcement Struggles

Traditional SASE relies on backhauling traffic to cloud proxies for decryption, inspection, and policy enforcement. However, modern internet protocols, specifically TLS 1.3, HTTP/3, and certificate pinning, were engineered explicitly to block this type of man-in-the-middle interception.

When a cloud proxy attempts to force decryption on a TLS 1.3 session with certificate pinning, the client application routinely drops the connection. To prevent business-critical service downtime, network teams are forced to write bypass exceptions. This creates a structural problem: organizations end up maintaining massive exemption lists, quietly shrinking their security perimeter one application at a time just to keep tools functioning.

Beyond the security gap, this model introduces a heavy performance penalty for the workforce. Forcing sessions through distant cloud inspection paths creates a "detour tax" of application latency and stuttering video calls. When security infrastructure makes critical tools slow or unstable, users actively seek shadow workarounds to stay productive, expanding the very attack surface IT is trying to protect.

AI and the "Moment of Intent"

AI and agentic workflows have made this architectural gap impossible to ignore. A traditional network proxy sees a valid, encrypted HTTPS connection to an LLM provider. It cannot see payload intent, such as an autonomous AI agent using model context protocol (MCP) tool calls to pull proprietary code or internal documentation.

By the time data reaches a network inspection point, the interaction has already occurred. The moment of intent has passed. This leaves security teams trapped in a binary dilemma: block AI entirely and drive users toward shadow IT, or allow it unrestricted and accept total data opacity. The Guide to Modern SASE Architecture covers the evaluation frameworks for this in detail.

The Architecture Shift

To govern AI and modern SaaS, enforcement must happen at the point of interaction, on the device: the browser and the endpoint. When network-level security or routing is required, traffic must be steered dynamically to the closest available edge infrastructure, eliminating redundant hops and performance-killing detours.

Evaluating policy at the last mile changes the enforcement model entirely:

Contextual data protection: Copy, paste, and prompt content are inspected locally before data ever leaves the device.

Copy, paste, and prompt content are inspected locally before data ever leaves the device. Protocol native alignment: Modern encryption protocols function natively without invasive decryption workflows.

Modern encryption protocols function natively without invasive decryption workflows. Direct-path performance: Up to 90% of trusted traffic takes the direct path to its destination, eliminating the proxy "detour tax" and restoring native application speed for the end user.

This shift is driving the adoption of the "Perfect Packet" architecture, a model that evaluates context at the endpoint before routing, invoking cloud inspection only when a session requires additional verification.

Learn More

Network-centric enforcement cannot govern what happens inside an application tab or an AI workflow. To see how modern architectures are closing the proxy visibility gap while restoring native application performance, download The Perfect Packet: A Guide to Modern SASE Architecture.