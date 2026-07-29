Cybersecurity researchers have shared additional technical details about a recently patched critical security flaw impacting Check Point Security Management Server and Multi-Domain Security Management Server (MDS) that has come under active exploitation in the wild.

The vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2026-16232 (CVSS score: 9.3), is an authentication bypass in the SmartConsole login process that allows an unauthenticated remote attacker to obtain an application login token and use it to authenticate with full administrative privileges.

"By leveraging CVE-2026-16232, an unauthenticated attacker can obtain an application login token, use this token to log in through SmartConsole with full administrator privileges, and modify the security policy or security configuration," Rapid7 said.

Successful exploitation requires an attacker to have network access to the Management Server and a configuration that does not restrict Trusted Clients. Check Point has disclosed that it's aware of a handful of customers being targeted by this flaw as a zero-day.

Rapid7 analysis of the vulnerability has uncovered that the root cause is a "broken trust boundary" in the application authentication path that permits the threat actor to log in to a vulnerable appliance via SmartConsole with full admin privileges.

Specifically, a vulnerable server has been found to accept an attacker-supplied Secure Internal Communication (SIC) distinguished name (DN) as the identity of a remote application as opposed to binding that identity to the authenticated remote peer certificate DN returned by a function named "getCertificateDnName()."

As a result, an attacker can read the management server's own SIC DN during the unauthenticated bootstrap communication and authenticate as a remote application by replaying that management server's DN, obtaining an application login token, and then minting a new SmartConsole single sign-on (SSO) ticket via the forged application session.

The patch introduced by Check Point ensures that remote clients use the authenticated remote peer certificate DN, causing any mismatch between the supplied DN and that authenticated identity to be rejected. It also adds a new empty identity check that prevents a remote application login when there is no authenticated SIC identity.

"To make the supplied server DN survive the patched checks, the attacker would need an authenticated client certificate whose subject DN already matches that server DN, which removes the unauthenticated bypass," Rapid7's Stephen Fewer said.

Rapid7 has released a proof-of-concept (PoC) Python script that can be used to successfully validate whether a target is either vulnerable or patched against the flaw.

Customers are advised to apply the Jumbo Hotfixes released by Check Point on July 22, 2026, to remediate the flaw as soon as possible.