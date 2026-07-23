Check Point has released security updates to address multiple vulnerabilities impacting Security Management and Multi-Domain Management (MDSM) products, including a critical flaw that has come under active exploitation in the wild.

The security flaw, tracked as CVE-2026-16232 (CVSS score: 9.3), is an authentication bypass affecting the Check Point SmartConsole login process that allows an unauthenticated remote attacker to obtain an application login token and use it to authenticate with full administrative privileges.

"Successful exploitation allows the attacker to modify security policies and security configurations," according to a description of the flaw in CVE.org. "Remote exploitation requires internet access to the Management Server IP address and a configuration that does not restrict Trusted Clients."

Lotem Finkelstein, vice president of research at Check Point, said the company is aware of a small number of customers being targeted by this flaw, and that it has already notified them. It did not disclose the nature of the attacks or when they were discovered.

"This only affects a very specific configuration - when Management is exposed directly to the internet without IP restrictions," Finkelstein added.

The cybersecurity vendor has shared the below indicators of compromise (IoCs) associated with the activity -

151.241.99[.]207

151.241.99[.]233

158.62.198[.]182

192.142.10[.]99

139.28.37[.]250

194.213.18[.]137

Patches have also been released for two other flaws -

CVE-2026-62144 (CVSS score: 9.3) - An authentication bypass vulnerability in Check Point Security Management and Multi-Domain Security Management that allows an unauthenticated remote attacker to execute administrative commands on the Management Server, including run-script and exec-command on Security Gateway.

(CVSS score: 9.3) - An authentication bypass vulnerability in Check Point Security Management and Multi-Domain Security Management that allows an unauthenticated remote attacker to execute administrative commands on the Management Server, including run-script and exec-command on Security Gateway. CVE-2026-62145 (CVSS score: 7.5) - An improper privilege management vulnerability in Check Point Gaia Portal that allows an authenticated attacker with read-only Gaia Portal privileges to execute commands with root privileges.

Like in the case of CVE-2026-16232, successful exploitation of CVE-2026-62144 requires management access without Firewall protection or no restrictions on Trusted Clients (GUI clients). All three issues impact the following versions -

R77.30

R80

R80.10

R80.20

R80.30

R81

R81.10

R81.20

R82

R82.10

Customers are recommended to apply the July 22 Jumbo hotfix, limit Trusted Clients (GUI clients) to trusted IP addresses/subnets, secure Management access with Firewall, and restrict access to trusted IP addresses.

The development has prompted the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) to add the flaw to its Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEV) catalog, requiring Federal Civilian Executive Branch (FCEB) agencies to apply the necessary fixes by July 25, 2026.